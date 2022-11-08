Donations favor sitting county judge

The race for county judge will be decided today, but the race for dollars has been a landslide in favor of incumbent County Judge Gerald Robinson over opponent Dutch King.

Robinson, who filed his Campaign Contribution and Expenditure Report with the Jefferson County Clerk's office on Monday – almost a week later than the deadline – reported campaign contributions of $66,218. That is more than five times the amount that King raised, which was $12,700.

Robinson noted in a phone call on Monday that a check for $1,000 from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was incorrectly deposited into his campaign account.

The deposit was uncovered as Robinson's accountant was preparing the contribution report.

Robinson said his campaign would immediately reimburse UAPB for the money.

As for expenditures, Robinson's campaign spent $62,678 during the period the report covered, which was Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

He reported that he spent $16,337 on radio advertising, $7,660 on other advertising and $33,412 on fundraising, with most of that, $29,750, paid to Stanley Walker.

The report said Robinson has about $3,540 remaining as a balance.

King reported an unused balance of $1,656. Robinson's report was due on Tuesday, Nov. 1. He said last week that he thought the report was due at the end of November.

Graham Sloan, director of the state's Ethics Commission, said the penalty for campaign-related violations depended on the number and severity of the offenses.

In the case of late campaign finance reports, Sloan said the likely result would be at the "milder end of the spectrum," which would be a letter of caution.

Even for that to happen, he said, someone would have to file a complaint with his office about the late paperwork.

The following list includes the names of the people and businesses that contributed at least $50 to Robinson's campaign.

If the occupation of the person making the contribution was shown, it was included in the list.

If a person made multiple contributions, each contribution is shown separately.

Early voting ended on Monday.

Those wanting to vote today can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their polling place.

