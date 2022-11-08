Donations favor sitting county judge

The race for county judge will be decided today, but the race for dollars has been a landslide in favor of incumbent County Judge Gerald Robinson over opponent Dutch King.
Robinson, who filed his Campaign Contribution and Expenditure Report with the Jefferson County Clerk's office on Monday – almost a week later than the deadline – reported campaign contributions of $66,218. That is more than five times the amount that King raised, which was $12,700.
Robinson noted in a phone call on Monday that a check for $1,000 from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was incorrectly deposited into his campaign account.
The deposit was uncovered as Robinson's accountant was preparing the contribution report.
Robinson said his campaign would immediately reimburse UAPB for the money.
As for expenditures, Robinson's campaign spent $62,678 during the period the report covered, which was Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.
He reported that he spent $16,337 on radio advertising, $7,660 on other advertising and $33,412 on fundraising, with most of that, $29,750, paid to Stanley Walker.
The report said Robinson has about $3,540 remaining as a balance.
King reported an unused balance of $1,656. Robinson's report was due on Tuesday, Nov. 1. He said last week that he thought the report was due at the end of November.
Graham Sloan, director of the state's Ethics Commission, said the penalty for campaign-related violations depended on the number and severity of the offenses.
In the case of late campaign finance reports, Sloan said the likely result would be at the "milder end of the spectrum," which would be a letter of caution.
Even for that to happen, he said, someone would have to file a complaint with his office about the late paperwork.
The following list includes the names of the people and businesses that contributed at least $50 to Robinson's campaign.
If the occupation of the person making the contribution was shown, it was included in the list.
If a person made multiple contributions, each contribution is shown separately.
Early voting ended on Monday.
Those wanting to vote today can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at their polling place.
$70 Donation
Horace J. Fikes Jr. (Attorney)
Mr. or Mrs. Ronnie D. Grice
Wally or Sherry Hunt
Shannon Renee Bohannon
Hazel Reed (Ph.D.)
Arlanders or Barbara A. Davis
Billy G. Coble
Jereline Young
Theodis Riggins
Rufus L. Jackson
Taxes R Us
Pamela Barnes-Earnest
Bobby Bond
Charles E. Howard
Charles S. Boyd
George H. and Earnestine S. Barnes
Derryl Bishop Evans
Louise Tyler Tubbs
Jo Linda Smith
Precision Alarm
$75 Donation
Joy R. Blankenship (Pine Bluff Downtown Development)
$100 Donation
Clayron G. Rasberry
George R. and Deloris A. Cotton
Tommy Bennett
Henry Wilkins V
Booker T. Clemons Jr.
Gale Glover Jones
Patrick J. Anderson
Humphrey Painting & Gutter LLC
Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus
Ryan L. Watley (Go Forward Pine Bluff Inc.)
Robert Rayford
$105 Donation
Beatrice Goodloe
American Tire & Wheel Exchange
Blake or Lacey Sullivan
$140 Donation
Jim Lord (Real Estate Account)
Bernard C. Adams
Danny Joe and Karen Holcomb
Brianna Bradley
Tony Rasberry
Vivian Flowers for State Rep.
Pamela Barnes-Earnest
$150 Donation
Tee Pee Electronics Inc.
Charles A. Banks
$175 Donation
SEARK Heating and Air LLC
Cato Trucking Asphalt & Pavement Co.
Robert L. and Carrie L. Handley
$200 Donation
David C. Jacks (Physician)
Jefferson County Democratic Women
$210 Donation
Sandra L. Anderson
Floyd L. Donald
Pamela Barnes-Earnest
$240 Donation
Pamela Barnes-Earnest
$245 Donation
Clyde or Sammia Thomas
$250 Donation
David E. or Beverly W. Beck
W. C. Bridgforth (Attorney)
Kevin Bonnette Insurance Agency
Charles Banks
Mike or Jessica Holcomb
Rosalind M. Mouser
Cliffiord R. or Angela J. Flowers
John E. and Nichole Harris
Adam and Courtney Head
Rosalind M. Mouser
$280 Donation
Henry Wilkins V
$350 Donation
iOne Benefits Group Inc.
Oudin Property LLC
Showcase of Floors
Smart Chevrolet Buick GMC
Delta Towing & Recovery Inc. (Foster Towing)
Heartcare Clinic of the South
Robert Weaver (Weaver Tree Service)
Relyance Bank (Political Action Committee)
Matthew Webb Construction
Mark Robinson
W. Scott McGeorge
Carpet Barn Inc.
Hixson Auto Sales
$390 Donation
Mike Holcomb (2022 Campaign Account)
$420 Donation
James N. and Jessica M. Vernon
$450 Donation
Hixson Auto Sales
$500 Donation
Anderson Electric Co. of Pine Bluff
Robert L. Handley
Richard (Lee) and Laura Smart (Smart Auto Group)
Freddie W. Booker
Julia R. and Teddy E. Mullenix
Brown Funeral Home & Mortuary
Larry and Lanita Plunkett
HHH Petroleum LLC
Jeff R. Jones (Jeff Jones CJC)
Josetta Edwards Wilkins Trust (Angela J. Wilkins and Josetta E. Wilkins, trustees)
$600 Donation
David Edwyn Beck
Kevin Bonnette Insurance Agency Inc.
$700 Donation
Sissy's Log Cabin Inc.
The Manhattan Group (DBA Foster Motor Co.)
Design One Contracting LLC
Wes McGeorge
Michael Hallman (Fiber Solutions Inc.)
Compassionate Care PAC
Mr. or Mrs. Ronald A. Hope
The Capitol Group
$1,000 Donation
Robert Weaver (Weaver Tree Co.)
E. Pat Norsworthy
Godwin Planting Co.
Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee
*University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Controller's Office)
Henry F. Trotter (Trotter Ford)
$2,000 Donation
Relyance Bank (Political Action Committee)
$2,500 Donation
The P3 Group
Nathaniel O. Clark
Henderson Planting Co.
Norsworthy Land Co.
Carter Brothers Partnership