2 incumbents lead, 3rd trails in LR board contests

Two incumbents were leading in their respective races for seats on the Little Rock Board of Directors, while a third incumbent trailed Tuesday night.

Unofficial, incomplete returns for Ward 1 were:

Virgil Miller Jr.3,449

Herbert Broadway1,670

Kenyon Lowe Sr.1,293

Miller was leading the race to assume the full-time role that was initially vacated in 2021 when longtime City Director Erma Hendrix died at the age of 91.

Miller, 69, was appointed to the position after he was one of 20 who submitted applications to the city board hoping to serve out the rest of Hendrix's final four-year term.

For Miller, who works as a Group Community Reinvestment Act director for Arvest Banks, the appointment was his first stab at politics.

For Broadway, 64, this was his sixth time running for the Ward 1 seat since 1998. The first five attempts all ended in defeat.

It was the second time that Lowe, 63, has run for the Ward 1 seat. He was unsuccessful against then-City Director Johnnie Pugh in 2002. Lowe has served on the board of commissioners of Little Rock's Metropolitan Housing Alliance since 2012. On Oct. 25, the Little Rock Board of Directors denied his reappointment to another five-year term.

Ward 1 is a large, predominantly Black area that covers Little Rock's downtown; Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field; and communities near Roosevelt Road and Asher Avenue.

Unofficial, incomplete returns for Ward 5 showed:

Lance Hines6,423

Mazhil Rajendran2,651

Hines was leading the race to represent Little Rock's northwest corner on the Board of Directors.

Hines, 54, is seeking his fourth four-year term on the board. He has represented Ward 5 since 2010 and he ran unopposed in his most recent reelection bid in 2018.

Rajendran, 52, is a first-generation immigrant who moved to the U.S. From India and has lived in Little Rock for 22 years.

This was his second political campaign after he unsuccessfully ran for the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2020, losing to Rep. Keith Brooks, R-Ferndale.

Hines was a supporter of mayoral candidate Steve Landers, while Rajendran supported Frank Scott Jr.'s campaign for a second term.

The winner will represent a ward that, as of the 2020 census, is 68% white, 16% Black and 3% Hispanic.

Unofficial, incomplete returns for Ward 6 were:

Andrea Lewis3,442

Doris Wright2,180

Ellen Brown1,009

Lewis was leading in the three-way battle for the board seat that will represent the west-central ward, which is currently held by Wright.

Lewis, 40, an official with First Security Bank, has lived in Little Rock since 2003. She serves as the Community Reinvestment Act officer and assistant vice president for the bank.

Wright, 63, was first elected to the Ward 6 seat in 2006.

Brown, 37, ran for the seat after spending the past nine years as the deputy director for Heifer Internationals's U.S. Country program. She also chaired Little Rock's Racial and Cultural Diversity Commission.

Both Brown and Scott had said they planned to vote for Scott in the mayoral race.

A city director is paid $18,000 annually and receives a $250 allowance.