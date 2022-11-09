County delegation in Legislature appears to be returning

LITTLE ROCK -- Numbers were slow to post on the Secretary of State's election website, but if early numbers from the Jefferson County Election Commission were any indication, Pine Bluff representation in the state Legislature will look the same.

There was no count in the state Representative District 65 race between Democrat Vivian Flowers and Libertarian Richard Wilson on the statewide dashboard as of 9:15 p.m., but with all 37 precincts reporting in Jefferson County, the unofficial tally was:

V. Flowers4,502

Wilson1,071

Election Day ballots had not yet been announced.

Flowers is seeking her fifth term in the Legislature.

"I feel comfortable that I have maintained a strong connection with my constituents," Flowers said.

"Even though my district has expanded, I didn't take anything for granted. I put up campaign signs and connected with local leaders throughout Jefferson County.

"I just worked for it. My hope is that I make a very strong showing."

Flowers said she did not focus on a single issue during her campaign, citing the needs for Jefferson County are great. Her district includes northeastern Jefferson County and parts of Pine Bluff.

"Those of us in Jefferson County and leadership, from the municipal to the county to the state level, as well as federal level, have to do an even better job of working together so we can garner regional support for our continued efforts," Flowers said.

In District 64, incumbent Democrat Ken Ferguson ran unopposed.

In District 93, Mike Holcomb held a sizable lead over fellow Pine Bluff resident and Libertarian Aaron A. Cagle through absentee and early voting in Jefferson County.

The unofficial count was:

Holcomb4,666

Cagle807

Holcomb, a former county judge, is going for his sixth term.

According to Jefferson County election commissioners' count, Democrat Stephanie Flowers held a sizable lead over Libertarian David Dinwiddie in her bid to remain District 8 state senator.

The unofficial count, with all precincts reporting:

S. Flowers10,027

Dinwiddie3,030

Stephanie Flowers has served on the senate since 2011 and was a three-term state representative before then.

"We all work very well together in support of Pine Bluff, in support of Jefferson County," Flowers said of the incumbents.

"When you look at the growth in the city, whether we have been for or against initiatives like Go Forward and the casino, ultimately we still work together to make sure anything that comes to Pine Bluff is strong and successful."