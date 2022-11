ASU women’s basketball capsule

ASU women vs. Louisiana Tech

WHEN 11:30 a.m.

WHERE Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, La.

RECORDS ASU 0-0; Louisiana Tech 1-0

SERIES Louisiana Tech leads 39-3

RADIO 95.3, KNEA-FM, in Jonesboro

INTERNET CUSA.tv

Probable starting lineups

Arkansas State

POS. NAME;HT.;YR.

G Jade Upshaw;5-7;So.

G Keya Patton;5-7;Sr.

G Mailyn Wilkerson;5-6;So.

G Lauryn Pendleton;6-8;So.

F Kiayra Ellis;6-0;So.

COACH Destinee Rogers (8-10 entering second season at ASU and overall)

Louisiana Tech

POS. NAME;HT.;YR.

G Keiunna Walker;5-6;Sr.

G Amaya Brannon;5-11;So.

G Salma Bates;5-7;Jr.

G Gabbie Green;5-7;Sr.

F Anna Larr Roberson;6-3;Jr.

COACH Brooke Stoehr (102-79 in seventh season at Louisiana Tech, 173-137 in 11th season overall)

CHALK TALK ASU and Louisiana Tech have met on 42 previous occasions but not since Dec. 29, 2019, when the Lady Techsters won 67-54 in Ruston, La. ... The Red Wolves open their 2022-23 season with consecutive road games for the first time since 2017-18. ... ASU's leading scorer last season, Keya Patton, returns after missing the majority of conference play with an injury. ... Patton and Lauryn Pendleton earned preseason All-Sun Belt honors.