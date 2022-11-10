Sections
FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Art on the Bricks tonight

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Art On The Bricks — Including soldier quilts from quilt expert Linda Pumphrey’s private collection, as well as two World War II commemorative quilts from the museum collections that were made by Benton County Home Demonstration Clubs, 4:30-7:30 p.m. today, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Into the Woods" by Tana French, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Housing Solutions -- Transitioning from "Home-less" to "Home-full," 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Chicago" -- Celebrating 25 years of "razzle dazzle," 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; 8 p.m. Nov. 11; 2 & 8 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $41-$110. waltonartscenter.org.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" -- With CSA Stars on Stage, 4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Candlelight Concert -- With Brick Fields, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. reserveeureka.com/attractions/candleconcert.

Evening Talk -- Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Trivia Night -- With Dustin Seaton as "quiz master," 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. $10-$90. shilohmuseum.org/ozark-trivia.

"Peter Pan Jr.: The Musical" -- Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 10-11; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $12-$15; $10 per person tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 521-4932 or emailing info@artslivetheatre.com.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" -- Presented by Smokehouse Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Free; donations accepted. smokehouseplayers@gmail.com. The Nov. 10 performance is a benefit for Magdalene Serenity House.

75th Annual Original Ozark Folk Festival -- Nov. 10-12, The Aud, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. The Folk Faire is free; headliners are ticketed events. bit.ly/ozarkfolkfestival22.

"Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; again Nov. 16-19, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12 except opening night, which is $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Friday

NWA Holiday Market -- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. $5 admission goes to Children's Safety Center of Washington County. Email info@craftfairsnwa.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Veteran's Day Conversation -- Defending Our Constitution, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"God of Carnage" -- A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 20, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Shannon Wurst, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pilates -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Native American Month Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Ruff Ruff Read – Read to a dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Loon Tour -- With bird expert Joe Neal, 10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Game On! -- In celebration of International Games Month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Market on the Ridge -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 600 Carr St. in Pea Ridge. Email holidaymarketontheridge@gmail.com.

Card Making -- Part of World Kindness Day, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fashioning Community -- Discussions at the intersection of fashion and community, 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paint a 4x4-inch work of art, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Second Saturday Art Walk -- With author and musician John Two-Hawks and his wife, Peggy Perry-Hill, author, 4-7 p.m., Iris at the Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Free admission. johntwohawks.com.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 4:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Opening Reception -- For Craig Colorusso's Cube Music, 5-7 p.m. followed by an artist talk from 7 to 9 p.m., Lane Foster Fine Art, 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite B, in Springdale. Email marsha.foster.photo@gmail.com.

__

Sunday

"The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel" -- Film screening & discussion, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

