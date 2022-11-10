FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Art on the Bricks tonight

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Into the Woods" by Tana French, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Housing Solutions -- Transitioning from "Home-less" to "Home-full," 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Chicago" -- Celebrating 25 years of "razzle dazzle," 1:30 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10; 8 p.m. Nov. 11; 2 & 8 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $41-$110. waltonartscenter.org.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" -- With CSA Stars on Stage, 4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Candlelight Concert -- With Brick Fields, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. reserveeureka.com/attractions/candleconcert.

Evening Talk -- Yo-Yo Ma and Carrie Mae Weems, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ozark Trivia Night -- With Dustin Seaton as "quiz master," 7 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. $10-$90. shilohmuseum.org/ozark-trivia.

"Peter Pan Jr.: The Musical" -- Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 7 p.m. Nov. 10-11; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $12-$15; $10 per person tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 521-4932 or emailing info@artslivetheatre.com.

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" -- Presented by Smokehouse Players, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville. Free; donations accepted. smokehouseplayers@gmail.com. The Nov. 10 performance is a benefit for Magdalene Serenity House.

75th Annual Original Ozark Folk Festival -- Nov. 10-12, The Aud, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. The Folk Faire is free; headliners are ticketed events. bit.ly/ozarkfolkfestival22.

"Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; again Nov. 16-19, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12 except opening night, which is $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

__

Friday

NWA Holiday Market -- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 12, Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. $5 admission goes to Children's Safety Center of Washington County. Email info@craftfairsnwa.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Veteran's Day Conversation -- Defending Our Constitution, 6 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"God of Carnage" -- A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 20, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- With Shannon Wurst, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pilates -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Native American Month Story Time -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Ruff Ruff Read – Read to a dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Loon Tour -- With bird expert Joe Neal, 10 a.m.-noon, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $15. Reservations at 789-5000.

Game On! -- In celebration of International Games Month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Holiday Market on the Ridge -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 600 Carr St. in Pea Ridge. Email holidaymarketontheridge@gmail.com.

Card Making -- Part of World Kindness Day, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free for families. springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fashioning Community -- Discussions at the intersection of fashion and community, 1-4 p.m., Great Hall & Walker Landing at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Paint a 4x4-inch work of art, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Second Saturday Art Walk -- With author and musician John Two-Hawks and his wife, Peggy Perry-Hill, author, 4-7 p.m., Iris at the Basin Park in Eureka Springs. Free admission. johntwohawks.com.

Astronomy Night -- With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 4:30 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Opening Reception -- For Craig Colorusso's Cube Music, 5-7 p.m. followed by an artist talk from 7 to 9 p.m., Lane Foster Fine Art, 957 Sunrise Ave., Suite B, in Springdale. Email marsha.foster.photo@gmail.com.

__

Sunday

"The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel" -- Film screening & discussion, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com