Jones concedes; Sanders wins race

Before polls closed Tuesday evening, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was already projected to be the next governor of Arkansas, much to the disbelief of those supporting Chris Jones inside a ballroom at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

"Do not be distracted by the misdirection," Jones said in his ministerial voice when he first entered the room. "Folks are going to try to say, 'Be discouraged.' Don't believe them. Folks are going to try to say, 'You couldn't do anything.' Don't believe them. Folks are going to try to say, 'Love didn't win.' They are wrong.

In this time, in this state, in this moment, love has already won."

The night ended with Jones, a Watson Chapel High School graduate-turned-physicist and minister, refusing to concede the election.

Before noon Wednesday, even with just shy of 100% of the precincts reporting, Jones issued a statement acknowledging Sanders as Arkansas' 47th governor.

"The math is clear and the results of the race are clear. I congratulate Governor-Elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her history-making election as the first woman elected governor of Arkansas," Jones said.

Both Jones, a Democrat, and Sanders, a Republican who lived in Pine Bluff until she was 5, agree history was going to be made, regardless of who would succeed the term-limited Asa Hutchinson.

Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. -- a Texas native who lives in Pine Bluff -- vied to become the first Black governor of the state.

Instead, Sanders is the first female to hold the office. A former press secretary to President Donald Trump, she and Mike Huckabee are believed to be the first father-daughter duo to be governors of the same state. Kathleen Sebelius was Kansas' governor from 2003-09, after her dad John Gilligan led Ohio from 1971-75.

"Our state was poised to make history no matter the results," Jones said.

"Arkansas would either elect the first African American or the first female governor. History was made.

Sarah's election has shown women, including my little girls, that being a woman is no longer a barrier to becoming governor in our state."

The results, with all of the precincts reporting, were:

Sanders566,756 (63.11%)

Jones314,762 (35.05%)

Harrington16,554 (1.84%)

Harrington, a program specialist and chaplain with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said he was "a little" disappointed he didn't reach the 3% mark to give the Libertarian Party ballot access, or a chance to nominate candidates in the next gubernatorial primary, in 2026.

"I ran the best race that I could," Harrington said. "Congrats to Mrs. Huckabee Sanders. Hopefully we'll have a good next four years."

Sanders' father, now a political commentator, was pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Pine Bluff the early 1980s and founded a low-power Christian television station in the city before moving to Texarkana.

Sanders graduated from Little Rock Central High School and Ouachita Baptist University, the latter also being Huckabee's alma mater.

"I'd like to say I think my dad is one of the best governors this state has ever seen, and one of the best governors this country has ever seen, and I'm hoping to take that title away from him pretty soon," Sanders said.

"The good news is, there's nobody who hopes for that more than he and my mom."

Sanders joked she asked her parents to use their RV for a week when she embarked on her campaign two years ago and has not given it back.

"After more than 10,000 miles and 75 counties, here we are. Sorry, Mom and Dad, about all the miles," she said.

Jones is Pine Bluff born and raised, but like Sanders, lives in Little Rock.

He touted his campaign efforts to visit all 75 counties and demanded that "every last street ... every last vote" must be counted.

His goal was to grow Arkansas through his "PB&J" initiative -- promoting preschool education, expanding broadband and creating jobs.

"We made history in this campaign by winning the primary and running statewide," Jones said.

"While we did not have enough energy to bend time as much as we wanted, our work most certainly bent time itself and brought Arkansas one step closer to the future."

Jones hoped to capitalize on Sanders' unwillingness at times to meet face-to-face with members of the press or participate in a debate. Sanders skipped the first televised debate held by a Little Rock TV station last month but joined Jones and Harrington for a second one at the University of Central Arkansas a few weeks later. Immediately following that debate, she skipped an optional press conference.

"While we disagreed on the issues, there is no denying Sarah's love for Arkansas," Jones said.

"I believe, as I have always believed, that we must come together for the sake of Arkansas.

Sarah and her family will remain in our thoughts and prayers and I urge everyone to give her the chance to succeed and make Arkansas a better place for all."

Jones concluded his statement with a plea to all Arkansans to work together to keep a promise of freedom in Arkansas.

"Together, let's resolve to lift up Arkansas – Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and Libertarians – to lift up all Arkansans and recommit to freedom, justice, and democracy," Jones said.

"Let's recommit to showing up for each other, for our neighbors. Arkansas is worth it.

Arkansans are worth it."