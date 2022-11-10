Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.

An Altheimer man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in rural Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jeremy Morris, 29, suffered fatal injuries around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a 2016 Ford Transit van crossed into the opposite lane of U.S. 79 trying to pass another vehicle and struck Morris' Kawasaki motorcycle head-on, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT