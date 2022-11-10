Motorcycle crash kills Altheimer man

An Altheimer man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in rural Arkansas County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jeremy Morris, 29, suffered fatal injuries around 6 a.m. Wednesday when a 2016 Ford Transit van crossed into the opposite lane of U.S. 79 trying to pass another vehicle and struck Morris' Kawasaki motorcycle head-on, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.