State Senate strips Clark of seniority for next 2 years





The Arkansas Senate voted Thursday to strip seniority from Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, for the next two years.

On Sept. 27, the Senate voted 26-4 to find that Clark violated the Senate’s ethics rules for filing spurious, frivolous and retaliatory charges of ethics violations against Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

They also voted then to suspend Clark and strip him of his seniority until the start of the regular session on Jan. 9.

But the Senate Ethics Committee had also recommended the full Senate strip him of his seniority for the next two years.

In addition, Clark has violated ethics rules previously.

The Senate voted in July to find that he and Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, violated its ethics rules when Clark asked Johnson to sign him in for reimbursement of public funds for attending a June 3 Boys State meeting. Johnson signed Clark in even though Clark didn’t attend that meeting, the Senate determined.

The Senate has stripped Clark of his committee chairman and vice chairman posts and blocked his eligibility for per diem and mileage reimbursement for the rest of this year.

They have officially reprimanded him, and any future Senate president pro tempores are not to consider Clark for appointment to serve on the Boys State, Girls State or Senate Ethics Committees.