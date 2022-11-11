Missouri LB showing dominant traits





Class of 2024 University of Arkansas linebacker target Melvin Laster has helped his high school to an undefeated season thus far with focus on winning a state championship.

"This season has been great, 11-0 undefeated," Laster said. "It's been amazing, [but] on to the next one."

Laster, 6-2, 245 pounds, has spearheaded a dominating Liberty (Mo.) North defense that hasn't allowed more than 14 points in a game while holding all but one opponent to less than 250 yards of total offense this season.

The Eagles defeated Blue Springs South 37-6 in the opening round of the playoffs last week while allowing only eight first downs and 119 yards of total offense. Laster contributed to the scoring with a safety.

Laster is laser focused on tonight's game against Park Hill South.

"None of that really matters because one game and you're out," said Laster of being undefeated. "So our coaches said we're 1 and 0 this week. Just focus on the game."

He showed early signs of being someone colleges would need to focus on when he was named second team MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America. He recorded 79 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 11 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and 1 pass deflection in his first season of varsity action.

Laster has 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles and a recovered fumble this season despite playing limited time in the second half due to lopsided scores.

Opponents often mention his physicality and size after games.

"When we're shaking hands most of the people say 'dang you're big,' " he said.

He's visited Fayetteville four times since the summer of 2021 and is looking at next week's game as a possibility.

"The recruiting process has been great with Arkansas," said Laster, who saw defensive coordinator Barry Odom visit his school during Arkansas' bye week. "They've been showing me a lot of love. They want me to come to the games. I'm thinking about coming to the Arkansas and Ole Miss game."

His communication with Coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Michael Scherer is consistent.

"They send me texts every week. They tell me good luck before games and have a good game," Laster said. "They're just showing a lot of love and I appreciate that."

Laster has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Illinois, Colorado and others. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates him a 4-star prospect.

Laster said Pittman keeps him informed on Hogs receiving individual honors, including linebacker Drew Sanders, who's a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Butkus Award. The Bednarik Award is presented to college football's best defensive player, and the Butkus Award is given to the best linebacker.

"It means a lot," said Laster of Pittman talking to him. "It's good to have somebody like him recruiting you when you never thought any of this would happen. He's been texting me a lot and telling be about all the awards of the players and linebackers."

Laster said the Razorbacks are in a good spot with him.

"They're really in a high position on my list," Laster said. "When I'm down there I feel the family atmosphere .They're not just playing football there. They're having fun while they do it and I like that. They're a lot like my coaches at Liberty North and they run the same defense as we do, so I would fit right in."

His bond with Scherer is key reason for his interest in the Hogs.

"The relationship between me and him is really good," Laster said. "He makes me feel like the coaches at Liberty North, like excited to play football. There's a lot of people there that can help me get better at what I do."

