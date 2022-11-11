Tractor-trailer catches fire near Haskell

A tractor-trailer caught fire and burned on Interstate 30 near Haskell on Thursday afternoon, blocking eastbound traffic for several hours and diverting motorists while authorities gauged the damage to the roadway, officials said.

By Thursday night, the blaze had been extinguished, but Arkansas Department of Transportation workers had reported damage to the roadway, agency spokesman Dave Parker said.

No injuries had been reported. Arkansas State Police troopers worked to divert motorists to the Malvern exit and U.S. 67, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Some lanes had reopened to motorists, but traffic was still not flowing normally late Thursday, Parker said.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m. on the department's iDrive website.