8-MAN

WOODLAWN 60, BRINKLEY 16

RISON -- With a second-half shutout and some explosive offense, Woodlawn rolled past Brinkley (5-4) at the Carl Jones Sports Complex and secured a spot in the 8-man state semifinals.

Jaxson Martin passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the Bears while Caleb Martin caught one and ran in another from seven yards out. Woodlawn (9-1) scored 38 points in the second half, bringing a running clock into play midway through the third quarter.

Kylan Baker had a 57-yard touchdown pass for the Tigers in the second quarter.