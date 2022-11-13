Durant scores 27 points; Nets cut down Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets broke free midway through the fourth quarter Saturday for a 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since Kyrie Irving was given a team-imposed suspension that will last at least one more game. Three of the four victories have come on the road.

The Nets have held five consecutive opponents below 100 points.

"We're going to have to be one of those teams that any given night, somebody will have to step up and make huge plays for us," Durant said. "Obviously we're missing (Irving), so we're going to have to look for where those points are going to come from. I think the guys are doing it as a group."

Paul George scored 17 points for the Clippers but endured a rough shooting game, going 5 of 21 from the floor (23.8%). Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for just the second time since Oct. 31.

The Clippers led 86-84 with 7:42 remaining before the Nets took charge. Consecutive three-pointers by Curry, a layup by Claxton and a three-pointer from Royce O'Neale capped a 20-2 run that gave the Nets a 104-88 lead with 2:22 remaining.

"We kept bodies in front of (George); making him make tough shots," Curry said. "We were switching a lot of stuff and helping each other. Keep bodies in front of them, make guys make tough shots over us and just trust our defense that they're not going to do that for 48 minutes."

O'Neale finished with 12 points while Edmond Sumner had 11 as the Nets shot 48% from the floor and 44.4% from three-point range. Durant and Curry combined to go 7 of 13 from three-point range. Curry made all four of his three-point attempts in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 points.

Norman Powell scored 16 points for the Clippers, while John Wall had 14 and Marcus Morris Sr. added 13. Los Angeles finished with a 46-41 rebounding advantage.

"We didn't play the right way offensively tonight," Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said. "We talked about them really protecting the paint and we get into the paint, making the right play and kicking it out for threes. Defensively, we double-teamed Durant and he made the right play. Their guys made shots."

The Clippers fell to 5-5 without star Kawhi Leonard, who has not played since the third game of the season with what is being labeled right knee injury management.

WIZARDS 121, JAZZ 112

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Washington beat Utah for their season-high third consecutve victory.

Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four of them three-pointers, and scored 18 points. The Wizards played their fourth consecutive game without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had been in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for Utah (10-4), which had a four-game winning streak broken. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen each had 17.

The Wizards scored 16 consecutive points to close the first half and open the second, taking a 65-55 lead early in the third quarter. Utah cut the lead to 104-98 with 6:29 to play but couldn't get any closer.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) scores past Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)



Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

