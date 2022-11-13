In the house

Arkansas hosted approximately 60 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the LSU game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

POS. PLAYER;HT.;WT.;HOMETOWN/SCHOOL

QB Michael Hawkins;6-2;185;Allen, Texas

COMMENT Major '24 target made his third trip to Fayetteville

OL Max Anderson;6-5;290;Frisco (Texas) Reedy

COMMENT Top '24 target's sister is a UA grad living in NWA

TE Davon Mitchell;6-4;230;Allen, Texas

COMMENT Rated No. 1 TE in the nation in '25 class

RB Jamaal Wiley;6-0;190;Stafford, Texas

COMMENT Arkansas first to offer the 2024 prospect

WR Dae'vonn Hall;6-1;185;Bellevue, Neb.

COMMENT 2024 4-star prospect with Arkansas offer

TE Landon Pace;6-3;220;St. Louis University HS

COMMENT Son of former Ohio State and NFL great Orlando Pace