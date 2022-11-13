In the house
Arkansas hosted approximately 60 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the LSU game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
POS. PLAYER;HT.;WT.;HOMETOWN/SCHOOL
QB Michael Hawkins;6-2;185;Allen, Texas
COMMENT Major '24 target made his third trip to Fayetteville
OL Max Anderson;6-5;290;Frisco (Texas) Reedy
COMMENT Top '24 target's sister is a UA grad living in NWA
TE Davon Mitchell;6-4;230;Allen, Texas
COMMENT Rated No. 1 TE in the nation in '25 class
RB Jamaal Wiley;6-0;190;Stafford, Texas
COMMENT Arkansas first to offer the 2024 prospect
WR Dae'vonn Hall;6-1;185;Bellevue, Neb.
COMMENT 2024 4-star prospect with Arkansas offer
TE Landon Pace;6-3;220;St. Louis University HS
COMMENT Son of former Ohio State and NFL great Orlando Pace