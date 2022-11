NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 10 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3-3 passing, 22 yards, 3-(-1) rushing in victory over Panthers

SEASON 3-3 passing, 22 yards, 3-(-1) rushing in 1 game

TE HUNTER HENRY (Patriots/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-50 receiving in victory over Colts

SEASON 19-240 receiving, 1 TD in 9 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

CB MONTARIC BROWN (Jaguars/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles (1 solo) in victory over Raiders

SEASON 2 tackles (1 solo) in 4 games

S KAMREN CURL (Commanders/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 11 tackles (6 solo) in loss to Vikings

SEASON 45 tackles (30 solo), 1 sack in 7 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack in loss to Ravens

SEASON 50 tackles (29 solo), 6 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery in 9 games

DL JOHN RIDGEWAY (Commanders/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Vikings

SEASON 6 tackles (1 solo) in 7 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Bears/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 solo tackle in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 23 tackles (10 solo) in 9 games

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1/2 sack in victory over Colts

SEASON 32 tackles (17 solo), 5 1/2 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles in 9 games

NO STATS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Dolphins/UAPB)

LB TREY FLOWERS (Dolphins/Arkansas)

TE FELEIPE FRANKS (Falcons/Arkansas)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Texans/Arkansas)

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

P JAMIE GILLAN (Giants/UAPB)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Giants/Southern Arkansas)

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Commanders/Arkansas State)

CB TRE NORWOOD (Steelers/FS Northside)

DB GEORGE ODUM (49ers/Central Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Cowboys/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

CB ROBERT ROCHELL (Rams/Central Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

DB TREMON SMITH (Texans/Central Arkansas)

RB PIERRE STRONG (Patriots/LR McClellan)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Commanders/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

DL McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Commanders/Arkansas)

CB GREGORY JUNIOR (Jaguars/Ouachita Baptist)

DL JONATHAN MARSHALL (Jets/Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Saints/Arkansas State)

CB KIONDRE THOMAS (Packers/Fort Smith Northside)

INJURED RESERVE

CB JERRY JACOBS (Lions/Arkansas-Arkansas State)

DL FORREST MERRILL (Chargers/Arkansas State)

ACTIVATED FROM INJURED RESERVE

WR TREYLON BURKS (Titans/Warren-Arkansas)

NOTE Burks was activated from IR on Saturday.

CUT/RELEASED/WAIVED

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

DT XAVIER KELLY (Ravens/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Jaguars/Arkansas)

LB GRANT MORGAN (Jaguars/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Cowboys/White Hall-Arkansas)

