UALR women’s capsule

UALR women vs. Ole Miss

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 1-0; Ole Miss 2-0

SERIES Ole Miss leads 5-1

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jaiyah Smith-Harris, 5-6, So.;7.0;11.0

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;1.0;3.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;12.0;2.0

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;14.0;3.0

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr.;16.0;4.0

COACH Joe Foley (378-214 in 20th season at UALR, 834-295 in 36th season overall)

Ole Miss

POS. NAME, HT.,YR.;PPG;RPG

G Angel Baker, 5-8, Sr.;14.5;3.0

F Snudda Collins, 6-1, Jr.;14.0;3.5

F Madison Scott, 6-1, Jr.;13.0;8.5

G Myah Taylor, 5-7, Gr.;7.0;2.5

F Tyia Singleton, 6-2, Sr.;6.0;4.5

COACH Yolett McPhee-McCuin (56-66 in fifth season at Ole Miss, 150-129 in 10th season overall)

CHALK TALK UALR will unveil Joe Foley Court in a pregame ceremony beginning at 12:30 p.m. and featuring approximately 60 of Foley's former players. ... The Trojans have not played Ole Miss since 2009 and are winless in their three previous meetings against the Rebels in Little Rock. ... Ole Miss, which made the NCAA tournament last season, had not previously made it since 2007. ... The Rebels' roster features Arkansans in Marquesha Davis (Springdale), Destiny Salary (Jonesboro) and Elauna Eaton (Nettleton).

-- Mitchell Gladstone