Ammunition maker Fiocchi USA to build primer factory in Little Rock

Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi has chosen a 281-acre site in the Port of Little Rock for a new primer factory, expanding its operations in Little Rock, the company said in a news release.

The new facility will be one of only six primer manufacturing operations in the U.S. and the only dedicated lead-free primer plant in the world, the company said.

Fiocchi said it looked at five locations in three states for the expansion.

"This groundbreaking represents another significant milestone in Fiocchi's long-term plan to strengthen and expand our manufacturing capabilities," said Maurizio Negro, Fiocchi Group chief executive officer, "and to bolster primer supplies not only for Fiocchi products but also to increase supplies for the ammunition manufacturing industry at large.

"We sincerely appreciate the support of Gov. Hutchinson, Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston, Jack Thomas of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, Bryan Day of the Port of Little Rock, and all partners involved who helped make this possible."

The plans for the new factory come after three major acquisitions by Fiocchi in the last two years, including shotshell manufacturers Baschieri & Pellagri and Lyalvale Express, plus a division of Grandeur Fasteners of Little Rock which led Fiocchi to look at Little Rock for the new primer manufacturing facility, the company said.