Ashley McBryde receives two Grammy nominations

Mammoth Spring native Ashley McBryde was among those receiving nominations today for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

McBryde, who has been nominated four times in the past, is in the running in two categories: Best Country Album for “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” her chart-topping hit with Carly Pearce.

Beyoncé received the most nominations, nine. Kendrick Lamar received eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile got seven each.

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” released Sept. 30, is a concept album featuring McBryde and her friends Aaron Raitiere, Nicolette Hayford, Connie Harrington, Brandy Clark and Benjy Davis. Other Best Country Album nominees include “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs; “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert; “Humble Quest,” Maren Morris and “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson.

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” reached No. 1 on the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart and is up against “Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt; “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne; “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert; “Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and “Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

The Grammy Awards will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.