Peco Foods employee dies at company's Pocahontas site, investigation underway

The Randolph County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of Peco Foods employee Travis Redwine, 35, at the company's truck shop in Pocahontas.

Chief deputy Tim McComas said officers were dispatched to the scene around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

He said Redwine was working on a forklift and “got caught under it.”

“It apparently got on him, he was under it, and it moved – he was the only one around it,” McComas said.

Medics arrived at the scene, then Redwine was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead there, according to McComas.

He said the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will conduct an autopsy.

“Nothing looks suspicious as far as criminal activity or anything like that; we’re just kind of covering all of our bases and looking into it,” he said.

McComas said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also involved in the investigation.

"Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with [his] loved ones. Safety is our top priority and has been since our company’s founding. We are working with the proper authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of this incident is completed," Peco Foods said a statement released on Monday.