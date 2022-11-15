Flavor analysis conference set to spotlight food research

Instrumental analysis is an essential tool for quality control and research and development in food and beverage applications, said Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor in food chemistry with the University of Arkansas System.

Speakers representing academic research and industry will present a variety of topics on the introduction and application of instrumental analysis in food and beverage systems at the Arkansas Flavor Analysis Conference.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in Waldrip Hall of the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences in Fayetteville at the Milo J. Shult Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Lunch will be served. The registration deadline is Dec. 2.

"A panel of scientists and industry professionals will be coming to Arkansas to highlight how we can harness this technology to optimize the quality of our foods and beverages by directly linking chemistry to flavor," Lafontaine said.

The conference should appeal to a variety of industries, Lafontaine said.

"Anyone working in product development as well as quality management for crops, foods and beverages would find this content very useful and thought provoking," he said. "This could be pet food suppliers, ingredient suppliers, protein companies, etc."

Lafontaine also has teaching and research appointments in Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station is the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

More details about the conference schedule and a link to the registration form are available on the event website at https://aaes.uada.edu/events/2022-field-days/flavor-analysis-conference/.

Conference speakers and topics include:

• Introduction to GCMS, MS/MS, and GCO and applications in the food and beverage industry -- Erich Leitner, professor, Graz University of Technology.

• Different aroma profiling quantification strategies -- the basics of method development -- Erich Leitner, professor, Graz University of Technology.

• What can you measure and what is important to measure? Detection of positive and off flavors -- Erich Leitner, professor, Graz University of Technology.

• Analytical applications for flavor analysis -- Jonathon Smith, technical support scientist, Shimadzu.

• Hops and rice -- Volatile profile and sensory -- Bernardo Guimaraes, doctoral student, University of Arkansas System.

• Identifying chemical and flavor indicators of consumer preference towards nonalcoholic beer flavor -- Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor, U of A System.

• Using comprehensive chromatography to better understand chocolate flavor -- Aaron M. Wiedemer, doctoral student, The Ohio State University.

• Volatile and sensory attributes of muscadine grapes -- Jordan Chenier, doctoral student, U of A System.

• Volatile and sensory attributes of blackberries -- Renee Threlfall, research scientist, U of A System.

The conference is sponsored by Shimadzu, the Division of Agriculture and the U of A Department of Food Science. Details: Scott Lafontaine at scottla@uark.edu.

Fred Miller is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.