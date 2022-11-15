Woman found dead in west Little Rock apartment fire

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire in a west Little Rock apartment, the fire department said.

Firefighters received a call about smoke coming from a downstairs apartment at Westside Creek apartments, 4710 Sam Peck Road, just after 6:30 a.m., said Little Rock Fire Department Capt. Jason Weaver on Tuesday afternoon.

“We got on the scene and entered the apartments and saw a couch on fire and extinguished it,” he said. “Then crews found a woman in the bedroom.”

Weaver said MEMS took her to Baptist Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m.

While the woman's identity was not immediately released, Weaver said she was 29 years old.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to the scene as well, to rule out foul play, Weaver and police spokesperson Mark Edwards said.

“It was actually a smaller fire than we’d expected, and it was already burning itself out, and we were able to get the fire knocked out real quick,” the fire captain said.

He said most of the damage was contained to the living room, but heat and smoke damage could be seen throughout the apartment.

The cause of the fire had not yet been determined as of Tuesday afternoon, Weaver said.