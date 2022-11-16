Summer DeProw voted next chancellor of UA-Pulaski Technical College

MONTICELLO — The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Summer DeProw as the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.

DeProw is the college's provost/vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.

Before joining Pulaski Tech, she was Assistant Vice Chancellor for Assessment and Accreditation at Arkansas State University. She had been with Arkansas State for six years, starting as the Director of Assessment, and later became an Assistant Vice Chancellor. Her academic career began at Williams Baptist College.

DeProw has a doctorate in Higher Education from the University of Mississippi. She has a bachelor of science in accounting, an MBA and a Specialist in Community College Education from Arkansas State.

The other finalists were

• Wade Derden, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs, National Park College

• Ted A. Lewis, Ed.D., Provost/Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Bluefield State University (West Virginia)