Get to know: 2025 target Terrion Burgess

Benton’s Terrion Burgess is one of the nation’s top sophomore prospects and a major Arkansas target.

Burgess, 6-9, 200 pounds, visited the Razorbacks for the men's basketball team's Red-White Game on Oct. 16 and again on for the Fordham game last Friday.

He was the first prospect in his class to receive a scholarship offer from Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman in November. He also has offers from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Missouri and Auburn.

Burgess, who played at Marion last year, also played for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks in the spring and summer. One site, 247 Sports, rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 5 power forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation in his class.

Nickname: Tay

Coach Eric Musselman is: A great motivator. I love how he keeps his players engaged.

Best basketball moment: First dunk in a school game

Favorite video game: Not a huge game player

Favorite NBA player: Kobe Bryant

Favorite workout music: Hip Hop

Must-watch TV show: Basketball

My mom is always on me to: Play harder

One rule change I would like to make in basketball: That’s a tough one. I’m not really sure. Maybe the three-second lane violation.

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

List two pet peeves: I’m a pretty easy-going guy.

Best advice I’ve received: If you make the hard choices now, things are easier later.

Favorite food: Cheese Dip

I will never eat: I’m not sure. I love food.

My favorite fast-food chain and why: Honestly, if they make a good sandwich, I almost eat them all.

Favorite junk food: Not a huge junk food eater.

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: I’ll eat a snack cake every now and then.

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Can’t say I’ve had strange food.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Cheese dip and maybe chicken wings.

Three things you need while on a deserted island: Water, food and my phone

Favorite animal and why? Lions. They are the kings.

I’m terrified of: Losing the game of basketball

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, because they are smart and cool to have

My hidden talent is: I’m really good in mathematics

My dream date would be: That’s a tough one because there are so many amazing women that I would consider to be a dream date.

Hobbies: Just chilling with my friends.

The one thing I could not live without is: Basketball

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: I would love to fly.

Role model and why: My parents, because they are great examples.

Three words to describe me: Intelligent, funny, caring

People would be surprised that I: Have a great sense of humor because I’m normally really quiet.