Little Rock police investigate burglary at West Little Rock jewelry store

Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday night burglary at a jewelry shop on the Promenade at Chenal.

According to a report from the Police Department, officers responded to Sissy’s Log Cabin, 17717 Chenal Parkway, around 6:45 p.m. in reference to a “possible burglary.”

Police said the sales manager told them seven males wearing hoodies, gloves, and face masks, entered the business armed with hammers and pepper spray. The suspects ordered the sales manager and her coworker to lie face down on the ground.

The report said one of the suspects ordered the sales manager to hand over her cell phone and "proceeded to repeatedly slam the cell phone on the counter, deliberately making it inoperable.”

Both victims told police they were pepper sprayed several times while on the ground by one of the suspects. According to the report, both refused medical attention.

No deaths and no other injuries were reported.

The report states the suspects used hammers to “strike and shatter the glass cases” in order to gain access to the jewelry. Police said all seven suspects grabbed an unknown amount of jewelry from the cases, left the business, and got into a 2010 navy Volvo Hatchback.

The unknown driver fled the scene and traveled east on Chenal Parkway.

The report said officers were unable to find the vehicle or obtain a detailed list of the stolen merchandise at the time of the report.

Northwest patrol sergeants, Major Crimes detectives, and crime scene personnel responded to the scene as well, according to the report.

Spokesperson Mark Edwards said no suspects were in custody late Thursday morning.