LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Maggie Rose at Stickyz; Ten Penny Gypsy at winery

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
7-10 p.m.: Joey Barrett
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:15 p.m.: Maggie Rose ($20-$120)
◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Willy D’s, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint, Argenta Acoustic Music Series, 301 Main St., #102; (501)425-1528; thejointargenta.com
7-9 p.m.: Brooks Robertson ($30)
BENTON
◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Chris Johns & the Porter Crews
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com
7-10 p.m.: J. Edward
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
7 p.m.: The Steel Woods, with Tim Goodin ($20-$23)
◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence ($39-$59)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com
6 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew
◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 622-3600; gclibrary.com
4-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam
◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-1o a.m.: Jazz night
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com
7-10 p.m.: Mike Vitale and Chris Loggins
■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Townsend
◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com
9 p.m.: The Afterthought Band
◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; 501-747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com
9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: John Lefler
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Cherise Martini and the Peacekeepers
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton
◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990
1 a.m.: Model Village
◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Aranda, with Shallow Side ($20)
◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com
8-10 p.m.: Jet 420 ($10)
◼️ Stickyz
8:30 p.m.: The Runaway Grooms, with Turtle Rush ($10-$60)
◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: CrashCast Cover Show
◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
9 p.m.: Melissa Carper ($12)
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m..: Scott H. Biram, with Adam Faucett ($10 advance, $15 day of show)
◼️ Spectator’s Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990
8:30 p.m.: Damn Country Band
◼️ Ton’s Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Perry Mason Project
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Jay’s Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900
8 p.m.: Exit Now
MAUMELLE
◼️ Maumelle Event Center, 10919 Maumelle Blvd.; (501) 366-3809; maumelleeventcenter.com
7 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Vedo, with Deedee Jones, Roosevelt Deshawn Harris, BJ Soule ($40-$550)
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade
◼️ Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 379-8326; thevenueatwestwind.com
7 p.m.: Chrisette Michele & Peter Collins
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
6-8 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092
6-9 p.m.: Wanda Watson, with Dane Trout and Larry Pearson
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band
◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8:00-11:30 p.m.: Sycamore ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: 90 Proof
EL DORADO
◼️ Mulekick @ MAD
7-10 p.m.: Mike Vitale
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ BC’s Blues Shack and Juke Joint, Pryor Center Atrium, 1 E. Center St.; (479) 575-6829; pryorcenter.uark.edu
7-9 p.m.: Divas on Fire
FORT SMITH
◼️ Majestic
8 p.m.: Slade Coulter, with Parker Ryan ($10-$12)
◼️ Temple Live
8 p.m.: The Ultimate Doors
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com
7:30-11:30 p.m. Pleasantly Blue (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman
LEAD HILL
◼️ Blue Cloud Ozarks Resort, Strings and Friends Music Jamboree, 17170 Arkansas 281; (971) 900-8256; stringsandfriendsmusicjamboree.com
9 a.m. t0 11:30 p.m. Sun. Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Willi Carlisle, Country Jesus
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen
MORRILTON
◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway; (501) 354-8937
8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com
7-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee
NEW BLAINE
◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (816) 561-8655
7 p.m.: Lindsey of Mama Tryde
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: Ultimate oldies fest ($20-$25)
TEXARKANA
◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165
9 p.m.: Kim Donnette
◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com
10 p.m-3 a.m.: Trophy Husband
■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org
10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome
◼️ Cannibal and Craft
9 p.m.: Alexis Ray Parker
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1 a.m.: GMG Band
◼️ Rev Room
8:30 p.m.: Mike Ryan, with Cameron Sacky ($20)
◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
3-5 p.m.: Griffin & Friends
◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 Rock St.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org
8 p.m.: The Cate Brothers Band ($20)
◼️ South on Main
8-10 p.m.: Karla Case Band ($10)
◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack
9:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience by Jenna & the Soul Shakers ($12-$90)
◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo
◼️ Vino’s
6-10 p.m.: Lipstick Stains
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Dot, Emily Fenton, Dream Baby Dream ($10)
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Big Dam Horns ($10)
BENTONVILLE
◼️ The Momentary — Rode House, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org
8 p.m.: SADONNA, Miguel Gutierrez ($10 students, $20 general admission)
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper’s Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: David Blankenship with Chuck Hughes
CLARKSVILLE
◼️ The Wrecked Canoe
7-10 p.m.: Seth Freeman
CONWAY
◼️ Kings Live Music
8:00-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)
◼️ Skinny J’s
7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dirty Lindsey, with the Ryan Harmon Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Mike Vitale
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
9 p.m.: Cody Canada & The Departed, with Them Dirty Roses ($35-$130)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Majestic
8 p.m.: Paul Cauthen, with Early James ($10-$12)
HOPE
◼️ Klipsch Auditorium, Songwriters Showcase, 136 Hempstead 278; (833) 794-5287
7-9 p.m.: Dave Almond, Jason Helms, Trey Johnson ($20)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Hamp Williams Building, Dorothy Morris Thankful Gala, 500 Ouachita Ave.; (844) 604-2300; jacksonhouse.org
6 p.m.: Shirley Chauvin and Swonderful ($90)
◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946; losroosters.com
7:30 p.m.: Hillestad
◼️ Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
8 p.m.: Frailstate, with Tiny Towns, Salon Blonde ($10)
◼️ Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave.; (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
7 p.m.: Voices of Rock Radio — John Elefante (Kansas), Kevin Chalfant (The Storm, Journey), John Cafferty (John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band) ($55-$75)
◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8 -Track
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pickin’ in the Pines, 4010 Park Ave.; (501) 318-3533
12-3 p.m.: Dean Agus ($3)
◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 520-0446
8:00 p.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Taphouse, 816 Albert Pike Ave.; (501) 651-0827
8 p.m.: Brian Martin’s Mess
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone
HOUSTON
◼️ Toad Suck Buck’s, 11 Roaring River LOOP; (501) 759-2067
6-9 p.m.: Harrisong
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: West Miller
MOUNTAIN HOME
◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery
7-9 p.m.: Garrett Duncan
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Blue Stone Event Center, 906 E. Main St.; (870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com
1-3 p.m.: Terry Smith
OLA
◼️ Silver’s Food Court, 520 S. Scenic 7 Drive; (479) 488-3663
11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hill Country Blues
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theater
7 p.m.: Ultimate oldies fest ($20-$25)
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill and Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887
6:30-11 p.m.: The Port City Blues Society Players, The Chad Marshall Band, Fonky Donkey ($25)
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ The Cavern (Thurberdome), 316 W. B St.; (479) 666-6969
8 p.m.: KroZe, Turquoise Tiger, Amateur Creature, Princeaus
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana, 223 East Front Street; (903) 824-7674
8-11 p.m.: Majestic Christmas
◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com
8 p.m.: T-Town 5
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Theater, 4 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0102
8 p.m..: Carson Jeffrey
WINSLOW
◼️ Brentwood Bluegrass Show, 16945 B U.S. 71; (479) 601-6947
7 p.m.: SpringStreet, The Bluegrass Travelers, The Gravel Yard ($5)
■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge
12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo
◼️ River Bottom Winery
3 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy
◼️ South on Main
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Brian & Nick
◼️ White Water Tavern
5 p.m.: Schaefer Llana, Thomas Dollbaum ($10)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
8 p.m.: Mark Dixon
CONWAY
◼️ Taylor’s Made Cafe
7 p.m.: Blues Jam ($5)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600
7 p.m.: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra ($10)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
1 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
3 p.m.: Blues jam with Fonky Donkey ($5-$250)
◼️ Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Larry Womack
MORRILTON
◼️ Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway St.; (207) 680-2163
8 p.m.: Mama Tryde
■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Sprungbilly
■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
◼️ JJ’s Grill
Jason Campbell
CONWAY
◼️ JJ’s Grill
8 p.m.: Trey Johnson
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge
8 p.m.: 1 Oz Jig & Friends’ tribute to The Last Waltz ($15)
■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Rodney Block ($15)
◼️ Willy D’s
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Perry Mason Project
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano’s, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800
6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields
FORT SMITH
◼️ ARCBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.; (479) 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org
8 p.m.: Mannheim Steamroller ($51-$96)
◼️ The Majestic
7 p.m.: JD Clayton ($10-$15)
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Company, 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739
7-10:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■
◼️ The Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers with The Wood Brothers, perform at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
◼️ Koe Wetzel, with Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three, perform May 13 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets, $34-$79, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at awakeningevents.com.
◼️ Ben Rector, along with Jordy Searcy and Stephen Day, performs at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.95-$89.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Foreigner, with Loverboy, perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7 p.m. July 14, and tickets, $29.50-$69.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, the Walmart AMP box office and at (479) 443-5600.
◼️ Chapel Hart, with Lucas Hoge, performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and tickets, $24-$120, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.
■ ■ ■ POSTPONEMENTS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Heath Sanders’ concert, which had been scheduled for Nov. 11 in John E. Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College in Melbourne, was rescheduled to Jan. 21. For more information, see OzarkaHeathSanders.eventbrite.com.
■ ■ ■ BENEFITS ■ ■ ■
◼️ Handmade Moments, Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds, Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and Cindy Woolf will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The show is a benefit for Mark Bilyeu, of Big Smith and The Creek Rocks, who recently suffered a stroke. See georgesmajesticlounge.com for tickets.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue’s information before midnight on Thursday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com