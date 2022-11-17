LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Maggie Rose at Stickyz; Ten Penny Gypsy at winery

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

7-10 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:15 p.m.: Maggie Rose ($20-$120)

◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: The Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Willy D’s, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, Argenta Acoustic Music Series, 301 Main St., #102; (501)425-1528; thejointargenta.com

7-9 p.m.: Brooks Robertson ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Chris Johns & the Porter Crews

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: J. Edward

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge, 216 W. Van Buren; (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

7 p.m.: The Steel Woods, with Tim Goodin ($20-$23)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Tracy Lawrence ($39-$59)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1008 Central Ave.; (501) 859-9148; centraltheatrehs.com

6 p.m.: Patti Savage & The OG Crew

◼️ Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave.; (501) 622-3600; gclibrary.com

4-5:30 p.m.: Bluegrass Jam

◼️ Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-1o a.m.: Jazz night

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Mike Vitale and Chris Loggins

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Aloft Hotel WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Townsend

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

9 p.m.: The Afterthought Band

◼️ Charlee’s Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Suite 105; 501-747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-11:55 p.m.: John Lefler

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Cherise Martini and the Peacekeepers

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Model Village

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Aranda, with Shallow Side ($20)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Jet 420 ($10)

◼️ Stickyz

8:30 p.m.: The Runaway Grooms, with Turtle Rush ($10-$60)

◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: CrashCast Cover Show

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

9 p.m.: Melissa Carper ($12)

[RELATED: New LP brings Melissa Carper to White Water]

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m..: Scott H. Biram, with Adam Faucett ($10 advance, $15 day of show)

◼️ Spectator’s Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8:30 p.m.: Damn Country Band

◼️ Ton’s Place, 18814 MacArthur Drive; (501) 851-9987

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Perry Mason Project

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Jay’s Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive; (501) 982-2900

8 p.m.: Exit Now

MAUMELLE

◼️ Maumelle Event Center, 10919 Maumelle Blvd.; (501) 366-3809; maumelleeventcenter.com

7 p.m.- 1 a.m.: Vedo, with Deedee Jones, Roosevelt Deshawn Harris, BJ Soule ($40-$550)

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Lypstick Hand Grenade

◼️ Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive; (501) 379-8326; thevenueatwestwind.com

7 p.m.: Chrisette Michele & Peter Collins

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

6-8 p.m.: Sam Allbright & The Southern Heat

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E. Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Wanda Watson, with Dane Trout and Larry Pearson

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jack Fancy Band

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:00-11:30 p.m.: Sycamore ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spicer

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: 90 Proof

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick @ MAD

7-10 p.m.: Mike Vitale

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ BC’s Blues Shack and Juke Joint, Pryor Center Atrium, 1 E. Center St.; (479) 575-6829; pryorcenter.uark.edu

7-9 p.m.: Divas on Fire

FORT SMITH

◼️ Majestic

8 p.m.: Slade Coulter, with Parker Ryan ($10-$12)

◼️ Temple Live

8 p.m.: The Ultimate Doors

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 321-4747; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m. Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8-Track

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Travis Bowman

LEAD HILL

◼️ Blue Cloud Ozarks Resort, Strings and Friends Music Jamboree, 17170 Arkansas 281; (971) 900-8256; stringsandfriendsmusicjamboree.com

9 a.m. t0 11:30 p.m. Sun. Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, Willi Carlisle, Country Jesus

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: 3 Evergreen

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway; (501) 354-8937

8 p.m.: Maximum Overdrive

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Brandy Lee

NEW BLAINE

◼️ VFW Post 8383, 898 Arkansas 197 North; (816) 561-8655

7 p.m.: Lindsey of Mama Tryde

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 215-2253; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Ultimate oldies fest ($20-$25)

TEXARKANA

◼️ The Hideout, 311 E. Broad St.; (870) 330-4165

9 p.m.: Kim Donnette

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

10 p.m-3 a.m.: Trophy Husband

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

9 p.m.: Alexis Ray Parker

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ Rev Room

8:30 p.m.: Mike Ryan, with Cameron Sacky ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3-5 p.m.: Griffin & Friends

◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 Rock St.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org

8 p.m.: The Cate Brothers Band ($20)

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Karla Case Band ($10)

◼️ Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack

9:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience by Jenna & the Soul Shakers ($12-$90)

◼️ Sullivan’s Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino’s

6-10 p.m.: Lipstick Stains

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Dot, Emily Fenton, Dream Baby Dream ($10)

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Emily Seibert, Johnny Fritts, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-12 a.m.: Big Dam Horns ($10)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary — Rode House, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2335; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: SADONNA, Miguel Gutierrez ($10 students, $20 general admission)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slow Hands

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper’s Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: David Blankenship with Chuck Hughes

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ The Wrecked Canoe

7-10 p.m.: Seth Freeman

CONWAY

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:00-11:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn ($5)

◼️ Skinny J’s

7-10 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Dirty Lindsey, with the Ryan Harmon Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Mike Vitale

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

9 p.m.: Cody Canada & The Departed, with Them Dirty Roses ($35-$130)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Majestic

8 p.m.: Paul Cauthen, with Early James ($10-$12)

HOPE

◼️ Klipsch Auditorium, Songwriters Showcase, 136 Hempstead 278; (833) 794-5287

7-9 p.m.: Dave Almond, Jason Helms, Trey Johnson ($20)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Hamp Williams Building, Dorothy Morris Thankful Gala, 500 Ouachita Ave.; (844) 604-2300; jacksonhouse.org

6 p.m.: Shirley Chauvin and Swonderful ($90)

◼️ Los Roosters, 8091-A Airport Road (Bonnerdale); (870) 669-9946; losroosters.com

7:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

8 p.m.: Frailstate, with Tiny Towns, Salon Blonde ($10)

◼️ Oaklawn, 2705 Central Ave.; (800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

7 p.m.: Voices of Rock Radio — John Elefante (Kansas), Kevin Chalfant (The Storm, Journey), John Cafferty (John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band) ($55-$75)

◼️ Pop’s Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: 8 -Track

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pickin’ in the Pines, 4010 Park Ave.; (501) 318-3533

12-3 p.m.: Dean Agus ($3)

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 520-0446

8:00 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Taphouse, 816 Albert Pike Ave.; (501) 651-0827

8 p.m.: Brian Martin’s Mess

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann and Danger Zone

HOUSTON

◼️ Toad Suck Buck’s, 11 Roaring River LOOP; (501) 759-2067

6-9 p.m.: Harrisong

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: West Miller

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp’s Barren Brewery

7-9 p.m.: Garrett Duncan

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Blue Stone Event Center, 906 E. Main St.; (870) 214-9346; bluestoneeventcenter.com

1-3 p.m.: Terry Smith

OLA

◼️ Silver’s Food Court, 520 S. Scenic 7 Drive; (479) 488-3663

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Hill Country Blues

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater

7 p.m.: Ultimate oldies fest ($20-$25)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ’s Sports Grill and Bar, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887

6:30-11 p.m.: The Port City Blues Society Players, The Chad Marshall Band, Fonky Donkey ($25)

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ The Cavern (Thurberdome), 316 W. B St.; (479) 666-6969

8 p.m.: KroZe, Turquoise Tiger, Amateur Creature, Princeaus

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana, 223 East Front Street; (903) 824-7674

8-11 p.m.: Majestic Christmas

◼️ Hopkins Icehouse, 301 E. Third St.; (903) 280-7553; hopkinsicehouse.com

8 p.m.: T-Town 5

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Theater, 4 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0102

8 p.m..: Carson Jeffrey

WINSLOW

◼️ Brentwood Bluegrass Show, 16945 B U.S. 71; (479) 601-6947

7 p.m.: SpringStreet, The Bluegrass Travelers, The Gravel Yard ($5)

Ten Penny Gypsy, made up of Guitarist Buddy Case (left), Laura Lynn Danley and Justin Patterson, performs at 3 p.m. Sunday at River Bottom Winery at BoBrook Farms in Roland. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/MetroWestMedia)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery

3 p.m.: Ten Penny Gypsy

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Brian & Nick

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Schaefer Llana, Thomas Dollbaum ($10)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Mark Dixon

CONWAY

◼️ Taylor’s Made Cafe

7 p.m.: Blues Jam ($5)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.; (479) 443-5600

7 p.m.: Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra ($10)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

1 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

3 p.m.: Blues jam with Fonky Donkey ($5-$250)

◼️ Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Larry Womack

MORRILTON

◼️ Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway St.; (207) 680-2163

8 p.m.: Mama Tryde

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

◼️ JJ’s Grill

Jason Campbell

CONWAY

◼️ JJ’s Grill

8 p.m.: Trey Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George’s Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: 1 Oz Jig & Friends’ tribute to The Last Waltz ($15)

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Rodney Block ($15)

◼️ Willy D’s

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ TC’s Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Perry Mason Project

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano’s, 2179 Martin Luther King Blvd.; (479) 935-4800

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

FORT SMITH

◼️ ARCBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St.; (479) 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org

8 p.m.: Mannheim Steamroller ($51-$96)

◼️ The Majestic

7 p.m.: JD Clayton ($10-$15)

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Company, 201 S. First St.; (479) 667-2739

7-10:30 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ The Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers with The Wood Brothers, perform at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $39.50-$125, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

◼️ Koe Wetzel, with Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three, perform May 13 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets, $34-$79, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com or at awakeningevents.com.

◼️ Ben Rector, along with Jordy Searcy and Stephen Day, performs at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $29.95-$89.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Foreigner, with Loverboy, perform at the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7 p.m. July 14, and tickets, $29.50-$69.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, the Walmart AMP box office and at (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Chapel Hart, with Lucas Hoge, performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado and tickets, $24-$120, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at eldomad.com or by calling (870) 444-3007.

■ ■ ■ POSTPONEMENTS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Heath Sanders’ concert, which had been scheduled for Nov. 11 in John E. Miller Auditorium at Ozarka College in Melbourne, was rescheduled to Jan. 21. For more information, see OzarkaHeathSanders.eventbrite.com.

■ ■ ■ BENEFITS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Handmade Moments, Dana Louise & the Glorious Birds, Noah Richmond’s Little Monster and Cindy Woolf will perform at 9 p.m. Nov. 25 at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The show is a benefit for Mark Bilyeu, of Big Smith and The Creek Rocks, who recently suffered a stroke. See georgesmajesticlounge.com for tickets.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue’s information before midnight on Thursday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com