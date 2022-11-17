Officers respond to 2 workplace deaths

Workplace accidents resulted in the deaths of an employee at Riceland Foods in Jonesboro last week and a worker at Peco Foods near Pocahontas on Monday, authorities said.

In Jonesboro, a worker at Riceland Foods died after falling from an elevator that was not enclosed, police said.

According to an incident report from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a report of an "unresponsive male" at the elevator at 216 S. Gee St., at 6:10 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The report said it appeared Stanley House, 64, of Jonesboro had fallen from a "man lift" and landed on a catwalk. An employee said he found House on the catwalk on the second floor of the building.

Police said medics were contacted and the Criminal Investigation Division "took over the scene."

According to Kevin McGilton, vice president of government affairs for Riceland Foods, investigators said foul play was not suspected.

"They believe that Mr. House just fell and succumbed to his injuries," McGilton said Monday. "There's evidence there that shows how the injury happened, and they just don't see any foul play at all."

McGilton said the company made sure there were counselors and a chaplain available to employees.

He also said that, as far as he knew, the company had not yet made any modifications to its safety protocols following the incident.

"Our corporate safety officer will be reviewing everything about it and, if there is something that needs to be evaluated and changed, obviously we will do that, but everything is under review at this point," McGilton said.

House had been with the company for 14 years, according to McGilton.

"We're gonna miss him; he was a great member of our team," he said.

Near Pocahontas, the Randolph County sheriff's office is investigating the death of Peco Foods employee Travis Redwine, 35, at a company truck shop.

Chief Deputy Tim McComas said deputies were dispatched to the scene around 4:10 a.m. Monday.

He said Redwine was working on a forklift and "got caught under it."

"It apparently got on him, he was under it, and it moved – he was the only one around it," McComas said.

Redwine was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, McComas said.

He said the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory will conduct an autopsy.

"Nothing looks suspicious as far as criminal activity or anything like that; we're just kind of covering all of our bases and looking into it," he said.

McComas said the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also involved in the investigation.

"Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies are with [his] loved ones," Peco Foods said a statement released Monday. "Safety is our top priority and has been since our company's founding. We are working with the proper authorities to ensure a thorough investigation of this incident is completed."