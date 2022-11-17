Peco Foods donates $80,000 to ASU College of Agriculture for modern broiler house

Peco Foods has donated $80,000 to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house, the university announced Wednesday.

The transformation of the existing barn at Arkansas State University’s farms will begin this week. The current barn is a “wide open structure with a tin roof and no technology.”

Dr. Mickey Latour, dean of the College of Agriculture, said in a release the new facility will have fans, cooling pads, and heating units "that are regulated through technology to optimize bird health and growth.”

He said the new broiler will offer a “high degree of experiential learning for students.”

The modern facility will also include technology that allows watering automatically for the broilers, according to the release

It is also expected to increase training and research opportunities for students as well as offer hands-on learning opportunities.

“As active members of the communities where we live, work and conduct business, we are honored to support Arkansas State University’s new broiler project,” Duane Weems, Pocahontas live operations manager for Peco Foods, said in a release.

The updated facility is expected to be completed in two to three months, according to the release.



