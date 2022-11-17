PREP ROUNDUP: Watson Chapel boys knock off Dumas

Watson Chapel scored a marquee victory in high school boys basketball Tuesday night, defeating 3A state runner-up Dumas 69-62 at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

Jai'Kori Phillips scored 23 points and had 5 rebounds to lead the Wildcats, who are now 2-0 at home under first-year coach Jevon Barnes. Khamani Cooper nearly recorded a double-double, totaling 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists; and Joseph Dockett added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Watson Chapel, which finished as 4A South Region runner-up the past two seasons, opened the season with a 74-42 win over Fountain Lake last Friday. The Wildcats' next game will be at home against longtime rival White Hall on Nov. 22.

GIRLS

Greers Ferry West Side 43, Watson Chapel 39 (Wed.)

In the Clinton tournament, Shawna Carlton scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, and the Lady Eagles won a decisive fourth quarter after trailing 26-14 at halftime.

Alyssa Smith had 10 points, all in the first half, for West Side (3-4), which ended a four-game skid. West Side and Watson Chapel were tied at 31-all going into the final 8 minutes.

Watson Chapel (0-4), which has only one senior on its roster, was led by Trinity Mitchner's 15 points. Mitchner sank 3 of the Lady Wildcats' 7 3-point buckets, one game after they failed to score from the arc against Greenbrier.

Keyundra Sanders added 9 points for the Lady Wildcats.

Watson Chapel will host White Hall at 6 p.m. Nov. 22.

Greenbrier 46, Watson Chapel 30 (Tue.)

At Clinton, sophomore Kha'leyce Cooper scored half of the Lady Wildcats' points in a loss to the Lady Panthers.

Greenbrier jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter, although Watson Chapel pulled within 36-28 going into the final period.

Ashlynn Newton had 12 points, and Abbey Bangs scored 11 for the Lady Panthers (1-3), who made 5 3-point shots as a team.