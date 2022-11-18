The Southern Fried Podcast: Former Arkansas Justice Robert Brown on his latest book (Part 1)

Robert Brown, former associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court, joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Judge Brown talks about his latest book, “All Rise: How Race, Religion, and Politics Shaped My Career on the Arkansas Supreme Court,” going into his storied career in law and politics, as well as his upbringing as the son of an Episcopal bishop attending high school in Little Rock at the peak of the Central High desegregation crisis.

With so many stories to share, Judge Brown will be back on the next episode, airing Dec. 2.