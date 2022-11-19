Rainer’s last-second TD lifts Rivercrest to victory

WILSON -- Rivercrest junior Michael Rainer totaled 204 yards with five touchdowns, including the game-winning 15-yard score with 11.3 seconds remaining Friday night in Rivercrest's 49-42 victory over Star City in the Class 4A playoffs at Cortez Kennedy Field.

Rivercrest (9-3) outgained Star City (10-2) 425-353, while forcing five turnovers.

"I don't believe they'd turned it over much at all during the season," Rivercrest Coach Johnny Fleming said. "That's not something we'd banked on, but our guys just competed and got after it all night and we're glad to have one more to get ready for."

Rivercrest's eighth consecutive victory vaults it into the quarterfinals next week at unbeaten Arkadelphia.

The Colts forced three turnovers in the first half to build a 28-14 lead at the break.

Rivercrest seemingly took control of the game in a span of four plays in the first quarter, beginning when Marcus Slayton intercepted a Star City pass on third and 10. Koby Turner promptly cashed the turnover in on first down, running 9 yards for a touchdown to give the Colts a 14-7 advantage.

Star City quarterback Mason Taylor fumbled following a 14-yard rush on first down of the Bulldogs' ensuing drive and Rivercrest again acted fast. Jaden Stovall took an end around 56 yards for a touchdown and Rivercrest led 21-7.

Taylor sprinted 50 yards on fourth and 2 for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. Rivercrest quarterback Cavonta Washington then hit Rainer for their second scoring connection, this one covering 24 yards, with 11:16 left in the first half for a 28-14 Colst lead.

"We did about everything right in the first half, and that's what it takes to win in the playoffs," Fleming said.

But Star City flipped the script in the third quarter, coming up with a fumble to end Rivercrest's initial drive of the second half. Taylor sneaked in for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down to get the Bulldogs within 28-21.

On first down of Rivercrest's ensuing drive, Rainer lost a fumble. Star City then tied the game at 28-28 when Taylor hit Austin Wilkerson on a quick slant on third and 2 from 33 yards out with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

Star City faced fourth and 10 late in the third quarter when Taylor tried to throw a quick screen, but Rivercrest's Trent Kimbrough intercepted near midfield and returned it to the Star City 30.

On third and 9, Rainer eluded two Star City tacklers and scored from 15 yards out. But a missed extra-point attempt left Rivercrest's lead at 34-28 after three quarters.

Star City took its only lead with 8:38 left when Taylor scored from 3 yards out and the extra point made it 35-34.

The Colts bolted back in front two plays later when Washington hit Rainer for a 62-yard touchdown. Turner's 2-point conversion gave Rivercrest a 42-35 lead with 7:51 left.

Star City converted a third and 10 and two fourth downs on its ensuing 13-play, 75-yard drive, which culminated with Peyton Taylor's 5-yard scoring run. The extra point tied the game at 42-42 with 1:05 left.

Rivercrest began its eventual game-winning drive at its 42, picking up three first downs to penetrate deep into Star City territory.

Facing third and 3 at the Bulldogs' 15-yard line, Rainer took a direct snap and darted up the middle, covering the final 3 yards in the air to score with 11.3 seconds left.

"I'm just always ready when coaches call my number," Rainer said. "I'm just excited right now, man."