Vikings outlast UAPB, 67-58

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff outscored Cleveland State University in the second half after trailing by as many as 19 points, but the deficit was too much to overcome as the Vikings held on to win 67-58 on Friday in Cleveland.

The game marked a homecoming for UAPB forward Chris Greene, who scored a season-high 14 points. Greene, who played the past two seasons at CSU, shot 5 for 11 from the floor, including 3 of 8 from the perimeter.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points, making 10 of 11 free throws in the process after struggling from the field (3 of 12). Doss also had 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Ismael Plet had 12 points and 12 rebounds for UAPB (1-5). Plet shot 5 for 7 from the floor.

Kylen Milton added 9 points.

Cleveland State (2-3) won its second-straight game after building a 35-24 halftime lead on UAPB. Nine players entered the scoring column for the Vikings, with Jayson Woodrich (12 points) the only one in double figures. Tristan Enaruna and Deante Johnson each scored 9 in the win.

The Golden Lions outscored the Vikings 9-2 in the final 3 minutes. Greene made a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to pull the Lions within single digits for the first time since the 3:30 mark of the first half, when the Vikings led 27-20.

UAPB struggled to connect from outside the arc, making only 4 of 21 3-point shots. The Lions were 18 for 56 (32.1%) from the floor and 18 for 25 (72%) in free throws.

Cleveland State made 21 of 53 (39.6%) from the field, including 8 of 23 from the arc. The Vikings hit 17 of 21 free throws (81%).

The Vikings' bench made a difference in their victory, outscoring the Lions' reserves 28-5. Cleveland State also had a 40-37 rebounding advantage, even though UAPB had 13 offensive boards to CSU's 10.

UAPB last led at 12-10 with 10:47 left before halftime.

Next for UAPB is a game against the University of Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Lincoln. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network with live radio on the Huskers Radio Network (audio-only link at huskers.com/watch).

Coach Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers are 2-1 after losing to Mike Anderson's St. John's University team, 70-50, in New York on Thursday.