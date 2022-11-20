Education notebook: 2 students score 36 on ACT exam

Two students score 36 on ACT exam

Two Central Arkansas students are among an elite group of students nationally to reach a top score of 36 on the ACT college entrance exam.

Aaron Liu, a student at Little Rock Central High in the Little Rock School District, and Sydney Massey, a student at eStem Public Charter High School, have both achieved the top score of 36 on the exam.

The exam is scored on a scale of 1 to 36.

$17.6M cap OK'd for Maumelle work

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District has approved a price cap for the construction of an indoor practice facility or fieldhouse, a track and field, and baseball and softball fields at Maumelle High School.

The guaranteed maximum price is set for $17,647,712 for the athletic facilities that were designed by WDD Architects of North Little Rock.

The KINCO Constructors firm, which has offices in Little Rock and Springdale, is overseeing the construction.

LRSD board gives its approval to HIP

The Little Rock School District is getting HIP in an effort to meet the social and emotional needs of students in its high schools.

The district's School Board last week approved a partnership with the HIP organization to provide ninth graders every year -- starting in 2023-24 -- with a series of eight sessions on mental and emotional health topics. The sessions will all be taught by trained 11th- and 12th-graders during the required freshman seminar course.

HIP stands for Health Information Program and is a peer-to-peer education program.

The goal of the program is to provide students with information that will enable them to make good decisions about their health. The program works to connect students to community and online resources.

There is no fee to the HIP organization for the program. The district, however, will have to pay stipends to the faculty sponsors of the program at each campus and cover the costs tied to student training.

Jay Barth, director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock, and Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, introduced HIP to district officials, Superintendent Jermall Wright said Thursday.