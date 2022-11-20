100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1922

SEARCY -- The number of automobiles owned in White county shows an increase of 439 over last year, 1,596 licenses having been issued this year against 1,157 to the same date in 1921. Car dealers have been doing a good business since the recent reduction in prices of several popular cars. This, with the continued improvement of roads in White county, doubtless will bring the number up considerably next year.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1972

• The Arkansas Gazette is 153 years old today. The first issue of the newspaper was published November 20, 1819, by William E. Woodruff on a hand press that he had brought to the Territory of Arkansas. The Gazette is the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi River.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1997

• For the first time, a woman will head the agency that leads the state's economic development. Barbara Pardue did public relations work for Gov. Frank White in 1981-82. Gov. Mike Huckabee announced Wednesday that he had selected her as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, succeeding Del Boyette of Little Rock. ... Huckabee said that while people from all over the country have shown an interest in heading the agency, "I really feel like we have found someone who is home-grown, we found her down there in LA -- Lower Arkansas -- [among] tomato plants and timber trees." ... Huckabee said Pardue's service on state boards and committees, her work in the private and public sector, and her economic development work for Potlatch make her a good choice for agency director.

10 years ago

Nov. 20, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff City Council on Monday night postponed a vote on a proposed ordinance that would require all restaurants and convenience stores in the city to have working surveillance cameras. Alderman George Stepps, who sponsored the ordinance, said he plans to rework it to address concerns that some business owners have voiced to him and other council members. ... According to Stepps' original proposal, fines of up to $1,000 could be levied against store owners, operators, managers or clerks at any property found to be in violation of the law. The amount of the fines was a main issue for business owners, he told the other aldermen. The proposed amendment would impose a lesser fine of between $25 and $50. Businesses without cameras would be allowed five police calls per year before receiving a noncompliance notice, according to the amendment. Then, the City Council would have the right to grant the business owner six months to install cameras. If he does not comply within that time period, then a fine would be imposed. Stepps said he worked closely with Assistant Pine Bluff Police Chief Ivan Whitfield on the penalty amendment. Whitfield told the council Monday night that the fine money would be held for the business owner to be used toward the purchase of surveillance equipment.