Four die in two crashes on state roads

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas


Four people were killed on Arkansas highways over the weekend, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Jacob Marks, 20, of Camden, was traveling north on Arkansas 79 when his 2002 Chevrolet left the roadway and struck an embankment Sunday about 2:50 a.m. in Ouachita County, according to a crash report.

In Lawrence County, Phillis Stayton, 57, of Hoxie, was traveling in a 2002 Hyundai north on U.S. 67 Saturday, according to a separate crash report.

About 7:15 p.m., the vehicle crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan that Ronnie Hart, 55, and Teresa Hart, 49, were traveling south in.

Both were from Walnut Ridge.

According to the report, both vehicles came to a final rest in the outside southbound lane of the highway.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry in both reports.


