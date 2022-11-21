Hiwasse Park gets storywalk, Little Free Library

HIWASSE -- A "storywalk" and Little Free Library were featured in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 7 at Hiwasse Park.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox thanked the various entities that worked together to bring the storywalk to Hiwasse Park. Samuel, Elijah, Noah and Abigail Holloway joined Maddox in cutting the ribbon.

Zina Weihe, a representative of the Hiwasse Committee, talked about the Little Free Library, which contains books for all ages.

The storywalk features 18 displays set along a quarter-mile walking trail, with each display containing a portion of a picture book, allowing people to read as they travel along the pathway. A different book will be displayed at the storywalk each month. During the ribbon-cutting event, the featured book was "Fletcher and the Falling Leaves," written by Julia Rawlinson and illustrated by Tiphanie Beeke.

The StoryWalk Project, created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., aims to provide an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and being outdoors.

"It's a fun way to combine physical fitness with literacy," said Karen Benson, Gravette Public Library director.

The Gravette Public Library, the Gravette Parks Department and the Gravette Police Department worked together to bring the storywalk to Hiwasse Park. The project was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Arkansas State Library, a private donation, and support of the Friends of the Gravette Public Library.

The Little Free Library project began in 2009 when Todd H. Bol built the first Little Free Library as a tribute to his mother, who had passed away. The Little Free Library at Hiwasse Park was purchased with proceeds from the recent Hiwasse Fall Festival and is painted red to reflect the park's firehouse theme. People may take a book to read or leave one for someone else to read.