Louisville rebounds after first-round loss

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Sixth-ranked Louisville scrapped on the boards and gave Coach Jeff Walz the level of fight he didn't see a night before.

Third-ranked Texas did the same for Coach Vic Schaefer. It just wasn't enough to beat the Cardinals and avoid an 0-2 start in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Chrislyn Carr scored 19 points to help Louisville beat Texas 71-63 in Sunday night's consolation bracket, sending the Longhorns to their worst start in nearly a quarter-century.

Morgan Jones and Hailey Van Lith each added 18 points for the Cardinals (4-1), who pulled away in the fourth quarter to bounce back from their first loss of the season.

"I thought we fought more today," Walz said.

In other women's Top 25 games, Bree Hall hit a three-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and No. 1 and defending champion South Carolina rallied past second-ranked Stanford 76-71 on Sunday in a dramatic early-season showdown. Victaria Saxton missed both free throws with 24.3 seconds left but a jump ball moments later gave possession to the Gamecocks (4-0). Stanford got another chance with 10 seconds left after Agnes Emma-Nnopu's steal but Haley Jones couldn't get the ball inbounds before a 5-second violation. Stanford (5-1) then blew another opportunity, receiving a technical with 3.4 seconds left after calling a timeout in the backcourt it didn't have. ... Azzi Fudd scored 32 points to give No. 5 UConn a 91-69 win over No. 10 North Carolina State. The game started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. She was taken off on a stretcher, and was waving and smiling. The game was delayed 10 minutes. ... Caitlin Clark scored a season-high 33 points and No. 4 Iowa pulled away late to defeat Belmont 73-62. The Hawkeyes (4-1), who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 94.2 points, were held to a season low in scoring by the Bruins (1-3). ... Ashley Joens had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 7 Iowa State rolled past Columbia 99-76 to improve to 4-0. Joens made 9 of 14 shots. ... Taylor Thierry scored 15 points in Ohio State's 99-43 rout of McNeese. The Buckeyes spotted the Cowgirls the first bucket of the game, then scored the next 26 points. Ohio State (4-0) got 41 points from the bench, led by Rikki Harris with 11 points. ... Dara Mabrey scored 19 points and Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds in No. 9 Notre Dame's 95-60 win over Ball State. The Fighting Irish (4-0) have won four consecutive contests against in-state foes in the last three seasons. ... Charisma Osborne scored 23 points and hit five three-pointers to help UCLA beat No, 11 Tennessee 80-63 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament semifinals. First-year guard Kiki Rice added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for the Bruins (5-0). ... Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 12 Indiana over Quinnipiac 92-55. Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). ... Deja Kelly scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half to help No. 13 North Carolina rally for a 76-65 win over James Madison. Kiki Jefferson scored 15 points as the Dukes (3-2) took a 34-30 lead at halftime. But the Tar Heels (4-0) hit four three-pointers to grab the lead in the third quarter. ... Flau'jae Johnson scored 27 points, Angel Reese had 23 and No. 15 LSU matched a record with its 100-45 win over Northwestern State. Jasmine Carson's three-pointer with 45 seconds left gave LSU 100 points for the fifth consecutive game. ... Taylor Robertson scored 21 points, Skylar Vann had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Oklahoma defeated UT Arlington 89-80 in the Maggie Dixon Classic despite blowing a 19-point lead. ... Esmery Martinez scored 19 points and Jade Loville scored 18 points in No. 18 Arizona's 86-64 win over Long Beach State. Arizona (4-0) broke open a close game, outscoring Long Beach State 28-12 in the fourth quarter. ... Diamond Miller scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 19 Maryland hold off No. 17 Baylor 73-68. The Terrapins (4-1) squandered most of a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Bears (4-1). ... Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points, Lauren Jensen scored 19 and No. 20 Creighton was in control against Northern Iowa from the get-go for a 85-66 victory. With the exception of an early span, the Bluejays (4-0) held the lead. Molly Mogensen's layup with 7:12 left in the first quarter put Creighton in front 6-5 and the Bluejays never trailed again. ... Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 in the Wolverines' first road game of the season. Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in a 10-2 run to close the first quarter. MacKenzie Daleba made a layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, but Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a three-pointer and Michigan (4-0) never trailed again. ... Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to help No. 24 Villanova rally from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71, The Wildcats (4-0) trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game.