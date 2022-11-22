14 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Janet Mangowam, 26, of 4118 Delman Lane in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Mangowam was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joe Thigthen, 37, of 40 Applegate Drive, A, in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Thigthen was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Miller, 42, of 206 Court St. in Sardis, Miss., was arrested Sunday in connection with robbery. Miller was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Crystal Bowling, 35, of 129997 Bill Sellers Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Bowling was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Christopher Becker, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Becker was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Rogers

• Jose Hankins, 22, of 903 W. Banz Road in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Hankins was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Schraeder, 31, of 608 N. C St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Schraeder was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Caden Dickenson, 19, of 3662 Kelso Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Dickenson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jolina Maun, 26, of Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Maun was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Brinson Andrew, 28, of 719 Morrison Place in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Andrew was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Susana Valentine, 23, of 17901 S. West End St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Valentine was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Kayton Holt, 31, of 1801 Shelby Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with kidnapping and battery. Holt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

West Fork

• Brittany Evans, 36, of 3112 S.W. Featherston Road in Bentonville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Evans was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Chuck Planchon, 49, of 1212 Dunn Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Planchon was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.