Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a Lonoke County inmate.

According to a news release from the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff were handing out breakfast trays when they found Inmate Robert Wilkie, 53, unresponsive in his cell around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced Wilkie dead a short time later.

The release said the Arkansas State Police were immediately asked to respond and complete a thorough investigation of the incident.