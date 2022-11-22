Church sets active shooter response event

Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. An FBI presentation, the session will provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event, according to a flyer. Individuals and groups are invited to attend. Seating is limited. To register a church, civic or youth group, call Kathy Richards, (870) 329-8491, or Mary Davis, (870) 592-2183.

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. There will be a speaker who will present information on lower back pain, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Pine Bluff police set toy drive

The Pine Bluff Police Officers' 4th annual Toy Drive began Nov. 18. The Toy Drive Committee is asking for the community's support in helping the officers provide new toys. They will also accept monetary donations to purchase toys, according to the City of Pine Bluff Facebook post. This year the motto is "A Smile For Every Child." Last year's event was a success and the committee is moving forward to make this year's toy drive an even bigger success. "The Chief of Police and the Toy Drive Committee would like to thank you in advance for your generous donations," the announcement said.

The toy drive event will be held Dec. 17 and the location will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made to: Pine Bluff Police Officers Toy Drive, 200 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. For more details or for donations to be picked up, call (870) 413-6756 or (870) 489-6006.

Virtual veteran's job fair today

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair November 22nd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 80 employers will be on-site, according to a news release.

Veterans can also utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance -- all free.

To register for the job fair visit recruitmilitary.com. To access additional free resources visit jobs.dav.org.