NWA outdoor briefs

Winter camping quiet option

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake from November through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions, call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.

Walkers explore Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Wednesday in Bentonville.

Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Casey's convenience store at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a short drive to the start point where participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk. This walk is on city streets and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Compton Gardens.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call (479) 381-9366.

Hikers travel to lake

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike six miles Nov. 29 at Lee Creek Reservoir, near Van Buren, on the Cemetery, Crack in the Rock and Homestead trails and connecting trails.

All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Give camping, archery gifts

Gift cards for the holiday season are available for camping at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and day passes to The Quiver archery range, both in Bentonville.

At Coler, gift cards are good for a two-night stay on a small tent platform. To purchase cards, call (479) 364-0168 Thursdays through Mondays.

Gift cards to The Quiver may be purchased at the range located at Osage Park, 1701 S.W. F St. in Bentonville from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Go to peelcompton.org to order gift cards online.

Catch a trout, let it go

Catch and release trout fishing season is open at Roaring River State Park southeast of Cassville, Mo.

Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Feb. 13.

Anglers may use flies only. All trout must be released immediately. Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit.

Eagles star of cruise

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area offers pontoon boat cruises to see bald eagles on Beaver Lake. Trips set sail Saturdays and Sundays through February. Extra dates have been added in December during the Christmas season on Dec. 23 and Dec. 27-31.

Cost is $15 plus tax for adults or $7.50 plus tax for children age 6-12.. Trips depart at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Advance reservations are required and are made through the park by calling the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for limited permit deer hunts on certain days in December and January. Trails will be closed Dec. 7-11 and Jan. 7-8. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Monument Trails Wolf Den and Karst loops, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream and Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.

Cash in with striper tags

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 to report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, Ark. 72758.



