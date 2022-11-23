One-vehicle wreck near Barling fatal

A man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Sebastian County early Tuesday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Joshua Linville, 35, of Charleston, was westbound on Arkansas 22 near Barling around 6:45 a.m. when the 2016 Chevrolet he was driving ran off the road, striking a fence and several small trees, according to the report.

The vehicle veered back onto the road, crossed the highway and left the road on the opposite side, striking a ditch and a fence before coming to a halt. Linville suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.