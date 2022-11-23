Troopers: Hot Springs man dead after truck crashes with parked RV

A Hot Springs man died on Monday after a truck crashed into a parked RV, causing it to collide with another parked RV, troopers said.

Charles Coburn, 81, died after a 2018 Ford F250 exited Thornton Ferry Road and crashed into the RV he was in just before 4:30 p.m., causing it to hit another parked RV with someone inside, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Coburn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Garland County coroner, the report said.

The driver of the F250 and the occupant in the second RV were injured and taken to the CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs for treatment.

Troopers reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.