2 people killed, 2 hurt on state’s roads

Two men died and two more were hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Charles Coburn, 81, of Hot Springs, suffered fatal injuries just before 4:30 p.m. Monday when a pickup crashed into a parked recreational vehicle he was in off Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs, according to a report.

The Ford F250 left the road before hitting the RV, causing it to crash into another RV, injuring Paula Paul, 66, also of Hot Springs, who was inside, the report says. The pickup's driver, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs, was also injured in the collision.

Shane Cochran, 44, of Mayflower, was killed after he was thrown from a motorcycle during a crash around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 89 near Mayflower.

Cochran was riding a 2012 Honda motorcycle west on the highway when an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze collided with the rear of a 2012 Mazda 3, according to a report. The Cruze went into the westbound lane, causing a collision with the motorcycle.