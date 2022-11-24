ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Museum’s Dino-Lites display to shed light on Hot Springs





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

LIGHTS: Dino-Lites

The Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs, hosts the annual lighting of its Dino-Lites display, 5 p.m. Friday. For Dino-Lites, on display 5-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 22, community and business organizations decorate with lighting designs the 18 dinosaurs along the Oaklawn Foundation's Dino-Trek; guests can vote for their favorite and the winner receives $500. Call (501) 767-3461, Extension 121 for sponsorship information. Museum admission is $12, $10 for children 3-12, $11 for senior citizens 65 and older, teachers and military. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

SHOPPING: River Market 'Jingle'

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching a new holiday tradition — "Think Big Shop Small — Jingle at the River Market," 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the River Market Pavilions, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, including music, a kids crafts area and a visit from Santa Claus. Action stations for youngsters include Letters to Santa, Reindeer Food Making and Holiday Crafts. Santa and Rudy the Reindeer will be available for pictures, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free. It's part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign. Visit RiverMarket.info.

Art Market

Boulevard Bread Company, 1920 Grant St., in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights, hosts the Boulevard Bread Co. Holiday Art Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. In another reflection of Small Business Saturday, area artists and vendors will sell artwork, clothes, jewelry, holiday cards "and more." Boulevard Bread will open its bar and sell food and coffee. Visit facebook.com/events/1231633147405051.

Joel Murray (from left), Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops and Jeff B. Davis bring their "Whose Live Anyway?" show to Little Rock's Robinson Center April 5. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

TICKETS: 'Whose Live Anyway?'

Master improvisers Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray from TV's "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" bring their 90-minute stage show, "Whose Live Anyway?," to Little Rock, 7 p.m. April 5 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. The show will feature some of the improv games from the TV show as well as new ones and musical direction by Bob Derkach. Tickets are $53 and $63. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.



