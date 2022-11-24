Super Quiz: What Country Are You In?





1. You are viewing an ivory white marble mausoleum in Agra.

2. You are taking a picture of a group of standing stones on Salisbury Plain.

3. You are walking along one of the biggest man-made structures on the planet.

4. You are admiring the view of the lake from the famous Chateau Lake Louise.

5. You are viewing the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

6. You are at the site of an ancient city discovered in 1911.

7. You are looking at a temple complex that is the world's largest religious monument by land area.

8. You are at a citadel, the name of which means "fortress inside a city."

9. You are photographing a colossal sculpture in the Black Hills.

ANSWERS:

1. India (Taj Mahal)

2. Great Britain (Stonehenge)

3. China (The Great Wall)

4. Canada (Lake Louise)

5. Egypt (Great Pyramid of Giza)

6. Peru (Machu Picchu)

7. Cambodia (Angkor Wat)

8. Russia (Kremlin)

9. United States (Mount Rushmore)



