Trees, train rides and a parade coming to River Valley for Christmas

FORT SMITH -- Holiday events coming up in the River Valley include:

Van Buren

• "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr." -- A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children and $12 for groups. Information at csafortsmith.org/rudolph- jr-tickets.

• Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will be on show through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

• Holiday Express Pajama Train -- A train ride from Van Buren to Rudy with on-board caroling and letters to Santa on the train and then cookies, hot cocoa and Santa at the depot. Various times Dec. 2-7. See vanburen.org/vanburenchrist­mas for more details.

Fort Smith

• Tree Lighting -- Keep Fort Smith Beautiful hosts a tree-lighting ceremony complete with carolers and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. Saturday in Cisterna Park, 1001 Garrison Ave.

• Festival of Trees -- Participants may buy "votes" for their favorite Christmas tree(s) in the Bakery District at 70 S. Seventh St. through Monday. A drawing will be held on Dec. 18 to see who wins the trees. Sponsored by the Optimist Club of Fort Smith. Money raised is used to help various youth organizations. fortsmithoptimist.com

• The Joy of Christmas -- The Fort Smith Symphony performs holiday favorites such as "Sleigh Ride," "We Three Kings," "The Nutcracker," "Amazing Grace" and more at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. Tickets are $25-$45 at fortsmithsymphony.org.

• Christmas Parade -- Hosted by the Bonneville House, Clayton House and Fort Smith Museum of History, the parade starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 around Garrison and Rogers avenues. There will be a hot chocolate, cookie and candy cane booth available. Applications to participate in the parade will be accepted until Nov. 30. More information at facebook.com/FSChristmasParade.

• Western Arkansas Ballet presents its annual Sugar Plum Fairy Tea at 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults available at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

• Western Arkansas Ballet presents "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children/students at www.waballet.org. Call 785-0152 for more information.

• Story with Santa -- Santa will tell a story and be available for photos. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Bookish, 70 S. Seventh St. bookishfs.com.

