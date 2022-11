ASU men vs. Prairie View A&M

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 3-2; Prairie View A&M 3-2

SERIES ASU leads 2-0 TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 13.2 3.4

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So. 7.8 3.8

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr. 8.4 5.0

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr. 10.2 7.6

G Malcolm Farrington, 6-3, So. 13.5 4.0

COACH Mike Balado (72-82 in sixth season at ASU and overall)

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR. PPG RPG

G Will Douglas, 6-5, Gr. 19.6 5.0

G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Sr. 14.0 1.8

G Tekorian Smith, 6-5, Gr. 7.6 2.4

G Ricky Nelson, 6-1, Gr. 0.8 1.8

F Brian Myles, 6-7, So. 3.4 1.6

COACH Byron Smith (101-95 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Prairie View A&M 70.0 Points for 82.6 62.6 Points against 73.6 +3.6 Rebound margin +5.6 +4.6 Turnover margin +6.2 45.6 FG pct. 46.5 32.4 3-pt. pct. 31.2 62.7 FT pct. 77.1 CHALK TALK These two teams have only met twice all-time and not since Dec. 5, 2005. … ASU’s adjusted tempo, per KenPom.com, ranks 293rd nationally among 363 teams. … The Red Wolves are averaging 10.2 steals per games. … The Panthers played Tennessee-Martin last Sunday and lost 80-79.

— Mitchell Gladstone