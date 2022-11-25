Church News

• MT. CARMEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 900 S. Grant St., will host the Spiritualettes gospel singers in the We Give Thanks Musical honoring the Rev. Anthony L. Craig Sr., Mt. Carmel's pastor. The concert will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and will feature several singers including Courtney Wright and Triuphant, Devin Pruitt and Spiritually Driven, Sons of Glory, Set Apart, and the Williams Singers. The worship leader will be Dee Clay.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host Corenthia Allmond, a minister at New Community, as the speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday. Also Sunday, at 6 p.m., the church will present its Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. featuring speaker Tacarra Goodwin, also of New Community. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will distribute free merchandise to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 30. The merchandise will be given away on a first come-first serve basis by the church's CityServe Gift Ministry, according to a news release.

• BETHANY CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1923 S. Olive St., will host the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. An FBI presentation, the session will provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event, according to a flyer. Individuals and groups are invited to attend. Seating is limited. To register a church, civic or youth group, call Kathy Richards, (870) 329-8491, or Mary Davis, (870) 592-2183.

• NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will observe the 24th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at noon Dec. 4. The guest speaker will be the Rev. A. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. The worship leader will be the Rev. Jay Brothers of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites new and former members to return back to church. UCFC is an inter-denominational Christian church dedicated to showing God's love and loving God's people. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

