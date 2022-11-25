Cousins, Minnesota get back on track

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter, to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thursday night.

Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered precisely the clutch performance against a formidable defense the Vikings (9-2) needed to bounce back from a blowout loss to Dallas. That gave rookie Coach Kevin O'Connell a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.

Mac Jones passed for a career-high 382 yards and two scores to snap a lagging offense to life for the Patriots (6-5), but they ran out of steam down the stretch. Their fourth quarter included two three-and-out punts, a turnover on downs at the Minnesota 39 and a desperation last drive that went nowhere.

Jones found former University of Arkansas tight end Hunter Henry for a wide-open 37-yard touchdown pass to start the second half for a 23-16 lead. Kene Nwangwu scored on a 97-yard kickoff return to strike right back for the Vikings.

Jones -- who went 23 for 27 last week for a career-high completion rate -- appeared to hit his tight end for a second score with a twisting catch at the goal line that was ruled a touchdown on the field. The replay reversal -- Henry's bottom hand appeared to be under the ball as it bobbled briefly -- forced the Patriots to settle for Nick Folk's fourth field goal of the game late in the third quarter.

Another vital call went the Vikings way a few minutes later when Pierre Strong Jr. (Little Rock McClellan) was called for running into punter Ryan Wright. With a fresh set of downs, Cousins and the Vikings cruised up the field for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Patriots allowed just three points in each of their last two games and brought the NFL sack leader Matt Judon to the stadium where the Vikings were decimated by Dallas just four days earlier while Cousins took a career-high seven sacks.

With standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw sidelined by a concussion, the Vikings gave backup Blake Brandel plenty of extra help and put Cousins in far more favorable situations with shorter drops and quicker throws. The Vikings had 231 yards in the first half, more than the Patriots allowed in the previous two games combined.

Jefferson had his footprints all over this game from the start, when his 3-yard reception on a crossing route in the end zone capped the opening drive. He made catch after improbable catch in tight coverage, including a 36-yard grab on a go route right before he was sandwiched by Jones and Devin McCourty to set up Thielen's touchdown.

Jefferson set the NFL record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons to pass Randy Moss. Jefferson has hit the 100-yard mark in 21 of 44 career games.

New England106100--26

Minnesota79710--33

First Quarter

Min--Jefferson 6 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 10:40.

NE--Agholor 34 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 8:21.

NE--FG Folk 34, 1:28.

Second Quarter

Min--FG Joseph 30, 8:29.

NE--FG Folk 46, 5:41.

Min--Hockenson 1 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 1:30.

NE--FG Folk 23, :03.

Third Quarter

NE--Henry 37 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 10:54.

Min--Nwangwu 97 kickoff return (Joseph kick), 10:41.

NE--FG Folk 25, 6:43.

Fourth Quarter

Min--FG Joseph 36, 14:07.

Min--Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:34.

NEMin

First downs1723

Total Net Yards409358

Rushes-yards13-4527-57

Passing364301

Punt Returns2-111-11

Kickoff Returns1-466-166

Interceptions Ret.1-550-0

Comp-Att-Int28-39-031-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost3-181-9

Punts3-41.03-52.667

Fumbles-Lost1-00-0

Penalties-Yards6-553-20

Time of Possession8:4636:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New England, Stevenson 7-36, D.Harris 5-16, Bourne 1-(minus 7). Minnesota, Cook 22-42, Mattison 3-11, Osborn 1-5, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING--New England, Mac.Jones 28-39-0-382. Minnesota, Cousins 30-37-1-299, Jefferson 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING--New England, Stevenson 9-76, Agholor 6-65, Parker 4-80, Henry 3-63, Meyers 3-62, Bourne 3-36. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-139, Thielen 9-61, Hockenson 5-43, Cook 4-14, Mundt 2-20, Reagor 1-25, Osborn 1-8.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with teammate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates with fans after catching a 15-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after getting sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 33-26. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates after catching a 6-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a 6-yard touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs from New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

