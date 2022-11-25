Little Rock city worker shot, critically wounded

A Little Rock city worker was shot and critically injured Friday morning while on the job, police and city officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Charles Bussey Avenue and Elm Street around 10:18 a.m., according to a news release from Little Rock police.

One person had been shot and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the release stated. Authorities have determined that the victim works for the city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

The victim was not identified in the news release.

The employee, a man, had been working with the department's special projects street team when he was shot, said Lisa King, administrative assistant to department director Kevin Howard. Howard was out of the office Friday.

That team typically works to maintain infrastructure such as ditches and also mows or weeds vacant lots, King said.

Police spokesperson Mark Edwards said that the investigation was still trying to nail down details of the incident and that he hoped to be able to provide more information later on Friday.