High school basketball

Thursday's ROUNDUPS

RUMBLE ON THE RIDGE

JONESBORO 74, MEMPHIS OVERTON 58

FORREST CITY -- Jonesboro opened up the 2022-23 season the same way it ended the previous one – with a resounding victory.

The Golden Hurricane shook off a slow start to run past Memphis Overton on Thursday in the opening round of the Rumble on the Ridge Tournament at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena.

Senior forward Isaac Harrell scored a team-high 23 points for Jonesboro (1-0), which rolled to a second straight Class 5A state championship in March. The Golden Hurricane have moved up to Class 6A but figure to be just as formidable, as evidenced by their impressive showing in their season opener.

Phillip Tillman added 15 points, and Deion Buford-Wesson delivered 12 points for Jonesboro, which was locked in an 11-11 tie after the first quarter before using a momentum-changing spurt to open up a 29-19 lead by halftime. The Golden Hurricane continued to extend their margin in the third quarter and built its lead to 50-34.

Overton (1-3) did have more success offensively in the final quarter, but it wasn't nearly enough to put a dent the advantage that Jonesboro had already established.

Devarius Montgomery chipped in with nine points, and C.J. Larry had eight points for the Golden Hurricane, who will take on Memphis Southwind, a 60-44 winner over West Memphis, today at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.

Jordan Frison had 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half for Overton. Xavier Alexander scored 14 points, and Watson Bledsoe supplied nine points.

MEMPHIS SOUTHWIND 60, WEST MEMPHIS 44

Andre Watson knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 22 points as Southwind (2-0) advanced.

Watson scored 15 first-quarter points to stake the Jaguars out to a 20-10 lead. The senior drilled a three-pointer early in the second to start another run for Southwind, which led 43-26 lead by halftime. West Memphis (1-3) held the Jaguars to six points in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils struggled offensively themselves and mustered just 18 points total in the second half.

Torian Mullins added 11 points, and D'vanta Tucker had eight points for Southwind. Johnny Washington scored 16 points, and Travis Haynes tallied 12 points for West Memphis, which lost its third game in a row. Max Reece had nine points as well.

FORREST CITY 69, MEMPHIS FAIRLEY 35

Melvin Shaw had 15 of his 21 points in the opening quarter to push the host team to the semifinals.

Marcus Britt Jr. scored 16 points, and Monsieur Gaines chimed in with 11 points for Forrest City (3-1), which ran out to a 28-10 lead after one quarter and led 42-14 at the half. The Mustangs, who've won their last three games, took a 58-27 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Quatrell King had 15 points to pace Fairley (0-4).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 71, POWER CENT. ACAD., TENN. 58

Five players scored at least 10 points for reigning Class 6A state champion North Little Rock (2-0) in a runaway win.

Ja'kory Withers and Braylon Frazier both had 13 points for the Charging Wildcats, who were ahead 31-24 after two quarters and maintained their lead throughout the second half. Blake Segars had 12 points, and Andre Barnes tallied 11 points. Kaiden Nelson also contributed 10 points.

Marcus Prewitt led Power Center (2-1) with 17 points while Marquis Tunstall had 12 points. Nazier Allen followed with eight points.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette